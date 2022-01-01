Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Leg w/Herbed Yogurt, Chick Peas, Brown Rice & Stewed Green Beans$8.00
Two of the most important nutrients in a senior's diet are protein and vitamin B 12. Protein to maintain muscle mass and B12 to keep that memory sharp. La Soupe has just the dish to celebrate Older Americans Month! Chock full of protein from chicken and chickpeas, paired with brown rice, green beans, and tomatoes, this dish checks boxes for protein, B12, vitamin C, AND fiber! No matter what your age, come in and enjoy this one.
Ingredients: chicken leg, mint, herbs, yogurt, brown rice, garbanzo beans, EVOO, green beans, cherry tomato, lemon juice, spice, salt substitute
Allergens: dairy
Grilled Chicken w/Herbed Labne & Pasta$15.00
Inspired by Indian macaroni salad with stewed curried green beans with chicken. A fresh weeknight dinner.
Ingredients: chicken, mint, sour cream, tahini, garbanzo beans, cherry tomato, macaroni, mayo, curry, spices, garlic, onion, tomato puree.
Allergens: soy, dairy.
2 pounds/Feeds 4
More about La Soupe
Item pic

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.00
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Grilled Chicken Burrito image

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.00
Wrapped in a large 12 inch flour tortilla with grilled cheese, rice, pinto beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with queso dip
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.06
Served on a 10 inch grilled flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of sour cream or guacamole or pico de gallo or queso dip or mild red salsa or mild green salsa
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
More about CABO TACO
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
More about Roosters
Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$14.25
Boneless chicken breast grilled with one of four flavors. Choose teriyaki glaze, balsamic glaze, herbal dressing or blackened. Served with fresh vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes.
More about Bacalls Cafe
Item pic

 

AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken BLT$7.80
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Hawaiian Bun, Side of Kettle Chips
Grilled Chicken Caesar$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Frank's Red Hot, Ranch Dressing
More about AT 580 Market
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Hi-Mark image

 

Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Torta & Fries$11.00
More about Hi-Mark
Dead Low Brewing image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dead Low Brewing

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$8.00
Grilled chicken strips served with your choice of a side dish.
Grilled Chicken $6$6.00
Add a side of grilled chicken to your order.
More about Dead Low Brewing
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Redwine & Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Redwine & Co.

20 W Benson St, Reading

Avg 4.3 (629 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
More about Redwine & Co.
Large Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Small Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
More about Roosters
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wild Eggs
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Buckethead's
New England Grinders image

 

New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.29
More about New England Grinders
Peruvian Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Nine Giant Brewing

6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peruvian Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken breast | fontina | aji verde | pickled red onion | arugula | toasted ciabatta bun
More about Nine Giant Brewing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Grilled Chicken$18.50
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Pho Lang Thang image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Pho Lang Thang

1828 Race St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Chicken (Grilled)$4.50
More about Pho Lang Thang
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wild Eggs
Latin House image

 

Latin House

823 Main Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$8.95
Brined and marinated grilled chicken breast served with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and potato sticks on pressed Cuban bread.
More about Latin House

