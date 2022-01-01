Grilled chicken in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Leg w/Herbed Yogurt, Chick Peas, Brown Rice & Stewed Green Beans
|$8.00
Two of the most important nutrients in a senior's diet are protein and vitamin B 12. Protein to maintain muscle mass and B12 to keep that memory sharp. La Soupe has just the dish to celebrate Older Americans Month! Chock full of protein from chicken and chickpeas, paired with brown rice, green beans, and tomatoes, this dish checks boxes for protein, B12, vitamin C, AND fiber! No matter what your age, come in and enjoy this one.
Ingredients: chicken leg, mint, herbs, yogurt, brown rice, garbanzo beans, EVOO, green beans, cherry tomato, lemon juice, spice, salt substitute
Allergens: dairy
|Grilled Chicken w/Herbed Labne & Pasta
|$15.00
Inspired by Indian macaroni salad with stewed curried green beans with chicken. A fresh weeknight dinner.
Ingredients: chicken, mint, sour cream, tahini, garbanzo beans, cherry tomato, macaroni, mayo, curry, spices, garlic, onion, tomato puree.
Allergens: soy, dairy.
2 pounds/Feeds 4
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00
Taste of Belgium
911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Wrapped in a large 12 inch flour tortilla with grilled cheese, rice, pinto beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with queso dip
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.06
Served on a 10 inch grilled flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of sour cream or guacamole or pico de gallo or queso dip or mild red salsa or mild green salsa
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.25
Boneless chicken breast grilled with one of four flavors. Choose teriyaki glaze, balsamic glaze, herbal dressing or blackened. Served with fresh vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes.
AT 580 Market
580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken BLT
|$7.80
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Hawaiian Bun, Side of Kettle Chips
|Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap
|$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Frank's Red Hot, Ranch Dressing
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
|$8.00
Grilled chicken strips served with your choice of a side dish.
|Grilled Chicken $6
|$6.00
Add a side of grilled chicken to your order.
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Redwine & Co.
20 W Benson St, Reading
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.00
|Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$13.00
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.29
Nine Giant Brewing
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Peruvian Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast | fontina | aji verde | pickled red onion | arugula | toasted ciabatta bun
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Classic Grilled Chicken
|$18.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Pho Lang Thang
1828 Race St, Cincinnati
|Side of Chicken (Grilled)
|$4.50
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
