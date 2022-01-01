Grilled chicken salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.29
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette