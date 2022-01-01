Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad image

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
More about CABO TACO
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Large Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Small Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wild Eggs
New England Grinders image

 

New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.29
More about New England Grinders
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wild Eggs
Restaurant banner

 

Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

6778 MAIN ST., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Egg, Chicken, Cheese
More about Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

