Grilled chicken sandwiches in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.00
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
More about Roosters
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
More about Roosters
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Buckethead's
Peruvian Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Nine Giant Brewing

6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peruvian Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken breast | fontina | aji verde | pickled red onion | arugula | toasted ciabatta bun
More about Nine Giant Brewing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Taste of Belgium

911 E McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium

