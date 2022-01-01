Grilled chicken sandwiches in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00
Taste of Belgium
911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Nine Giant Brewing
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Peruvian Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast | fontina | aji verde | pickled red onion | arugula | toasted ciabatta bun
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Taste of Belgium
911 E McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli