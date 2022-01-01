Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

AT 580 Market image

 

AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Frank's Red Hot, Ranch Dressing
More about AT 580 Market
Redwine & Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Redwine & Co.

20 W Benson St, Reading

Avg 4.3 (629 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
More about Redwine & Co.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap image

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill

