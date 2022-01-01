Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve grits

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$2.25
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
Mighty Good image

 

Mighty Good

1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Chedddar Grits$3.00
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Gulf Shrimp in a spicy pan sauce served over creamy grits. Served with a seasonal salad and side of your choice.
More about Mighty Good
Salazar image

 

Salazar

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$6.00
More about Salazar
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey image

SANDWICHES

Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey

1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp And Grits$17.00
Thai-inspired Lemongrass Shrimp, Diced Country Ham, Coconut Chili Gravy & Smoked Cheddar Grits
Grits$4.00
Creamy Smoked Cheddar Grits
More about Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Grits$2.99
Side Grits Day$3.99
More about Wild Eggs
Heirloom Grits image

 

Jimmie Lou's

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heirloom Grits$5.00
Marsh Hen Mill Jimmy Red Corn grits
Fish & Grits$16.00
Fried catfish filet, heirloom grits, hot sauce
More about Jimmie Lou's
Item pic

 

Eli's BBQ

133 West Elder St.Cincinnati, OH 45202, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Cheddar Grits$3.00
Cheesy & spicy grits. One bite and you'll be hooked. Single serving size.
Pound Jalapeno Cheddar Grits$8.00
Serves three people per pound.
More about Eli's BBQ
Pampas - Erie on Madison image

 

Pampas - Erie on Madison

2036 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Parmesan Grits$6.00
More about Pampas - Erie on Madison
Wild Eggs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Grits$2.99
Side Grits Day$3.99
More about Wild Eggs
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading

4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (624 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$2.25
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
Shrimp and Grits image

 

K&J Seafood

4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Slow cooked creamy cheese grits topped with sautéed shrimp and chicken sausage prepared with a host of Nawlins flavor!
More about K&J Seafood
Item pic

 

Proud Hound Coffee

6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grit Tots$5.00
dredged and fried grit squares
Shrimp N Grits$16.00
trinity, Cajun seasoning, Cajun gravy on grits (GF)
Thai Curry Veg Grit$13.00
spicy Thai curry with onion, green pepper, baby kale, carrot, cauliflower, basil-mint chutney, and crushed cashews on grits (V)(GF)
More about Proud Hound Coffee
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Eli's BBQ

3313 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (5080 reviews)
Takeout
Pound Jalapeno Cheddar Grits$8.00
Serves three people per pound.
Jalapeno Cheddar Grits$3.00
Cheesy & spicy grits. One bite and you'll be hooked. Single serving size.
More about Eli's BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Cobb Salad

Italian Subs

Cheese Fries

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Philly Cheesesteaks

Jalapeno Poppers

Quinoa Salad

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston