Grits in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve grits
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Grits
|$2.25
More about Mighty Good
Mighty Good
1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|White Chedddar Grits
|$3.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
Gulf Shrimp in a spicy pan sauce served over creamy grits. Served with a seasonal salad and side of your choice.
More about Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
SANDWICHES
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Shrimp And Grits
|$17.00
Thai-inspired Lemongrass Shrimp, Diced Country Ham, Coconut Chili Gravy & Smoked Cheddar Grits
|Grits
|$4.00
Creamy Smoked Cheddar Grits
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Side of Grits
|$2.99
|Side Grits Day
|$3.99
More about Jimmie Lou's
Jimmie Lou's
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Heirloom Grits
|$5.00
Marsh Hen Mill Jimmy Red Corn grits
|Fish & Grits
|$16.00
Fried catfish filet, heirloom grits, hot sauce
More about Eli's BBQ
Eli's BBQ
133 West Elder St.Cincinnati, OH 45202, Cincinnati
|Jalapeno Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
Cheesy & spicy grits. One bite and you'll be hooked. Single serving size.
|Pound Jalapeno Cheddar Grits
|$8.00
Serves three people per pound.
More about Pampas - Erie on Madison
Pampas - Erie on Madison
2036 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Side Parmesan Grits
|$6.00
More about Wild Eggs
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Side of Grits
|$2.99
|Side Grits Day
|$3.99
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
|Grits
|$2.25
More about K&J Seafood
K&J Seafood
4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati
|Shrimp and Grits
|$16.00
Slow cooked creamy cheese grits topped with sautéed shrimp and chicken sausage prepared with a host of Nawlins flavor!
More about Proud Hound Coffee
Proud Hound Coffee
6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Grit Tots
|$5.00
dredged and fried grit squares
|Shrimp N Grits
|$16.00
trinity, Cajun seasoning, Cajun gravy on grits (GF)
|Thai Curry Veg Grit
|$13.00
spicy Thai curry with onion, green pepper, baby kale, carrot, cauliflower, basil-mint chutney, and crushed cashews on grits (V)(GF)