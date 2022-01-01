Gumbo in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve gumbo
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Mardi Gras Gumbo (DF)
|$13.00
No matter what the calendar says you can feel like you're at Mardi Gras! Hear the music in the streets. Smell the rich chicken and sausage and a colorful mirepoix. Don't miss out.
Ingredients: chicken, sausage, celery, onion, pepper, garlic, chicken stock, beef stock, beef tallow, rye flour, fresh herbs
Allergens: gluten
Mighty Good
1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Creole Gumbo
|$15.00
Shrimp, Chicken, and Andouille Sausage in a lightly spiced Creole stew. Served with rice. Served with a seasonal salad and one side dish.
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
|$10.95
Thick soup, with onions, peppers, carrots, celery, okra, chicken and sausage, served over rice with cornbread
K&J Seafood
4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati
|Gumbo
|$9.00
Classic Louisiana style chicken and sausage gumbo with a kick of K&J spice. Served over a bed of long grain seasoned rice.
|Seafood Gumbo
|$13.00
Classic Louisiana style chicken, sausage and seafood with a kick of K&J spice! Served over a bed of rice and topped with shrimp and a crab claw.