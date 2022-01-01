Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve gumbo

Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mardi Gras Gumbo (DF)$13.00
No matter what the calendar says you can feel like you're at Mardi Gras! Hear the music in the streets. Smell the rich chicken and sausage and a colorful mirepoix. Don't miss out.
Ingredients: chicken, sausage, celery, onion, pepper, garlic, chicken stock, beef stock, beef tallow, rye flour, fresh herbs
Allergens: gluten
More about La Soupe
Mighty Good image

 

Mighty Good

1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creole Gumbo$15.00
Shrimp, Chicken, and Andouille Sausage in a lightly spiced Creole stew. Served with rice. Served with a seasonal salad and one side dish.
More about Mighty Good
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$10.95
Thick soup, with onions, peppers, carrots, celery, okra, chicken and sausage, served over rice with cornbread
More about Allyn's Cafe
Jimmie Lou's image

 

Jimmie Lou's

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gumbo$10.00
More about Jimmie Lou's
Item pic

 

K&J Seafood

4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gumbo$9.00
Classic Louisiana style chicken and sausage gumbo with a kick of K&J spice. Served over a bed of long grain seasoned rice.
Seafood Gumbo$13.00
Classic Louisiana style chicken, sausage and seafood with a kick of K&J spice! Served over a bed of rice and topped with shrimp and a crab claw.
More about K&J Seafood

