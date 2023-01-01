Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve honey chicken

Banner pic

 

Habanero on Ludlow

358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Build Your Own BURRITO- HONEY SRIRACHA CHICKEN$9.99
Honey Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Honey sriracha sauce,cheese, red onion, red pepper, pineapple salsa, cilantro
Build Your Own TACO- HONEY SRIRACHA CHICKEN$3.79
More about Habanero on Ludlow
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fifty West Burger Bar

7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Habanero Honey Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Marinated Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Spicy Habanero Honey,Pickle and Topped with Apple Slaw. Just hot enough to beat the colder months cold weather.
More about Fifty West Burger Bar
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai On Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Honey Garlic Chicken$15.00
More about Shanghai On Elm

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Milkshakes

Risotto

Macaroni Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

White Pizza

Pancakes

Banana Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (406 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston