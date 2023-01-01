Honey chicken in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Habanero on Ludlow
Habanero on Ludlow
358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati
|Build Your Own BURRITO- HONEY SRIRACHA CHICKEN
|$9.99
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
Honey sriracha sauce,cheese, red onion, red pepper, pineapple salsa, cilantro
|Build Your Own TACO- HONEY SRIRACHA CHICKEN
|$3.79
More about Fifty West Burger Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fifty West Burger Bar
7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI
|Spicy Habanero Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Marinated Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Spicy Habanero Honey,Pickle and Topped with Apple Slaw. Just hot enough to beat the colder months cold weather.