Hummus in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve hummus
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Pita Chips & Hummus
|$2.50
|Hummus
|$1.00
Aladdin's Eatery
1203 Main St, Cincinnati
|Hummus Garden Rolled
|$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with greens and Lebanese Salata
|Hummus Shawarma Plate
|$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
|Hummus Tabouli Rolled
|$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Hummus Shawarma Plate
|$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
|Hummus Tabouli Rolled
|$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati
|Side Hummus
|$3.00
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Hummus
|$10.00
Café Alma
6111 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Hummus and roll
|$6.00
|Jake And Taylors Hummus
|$10.00
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Miso Hummus
|$10.00
House made miso hummus with grilled naan