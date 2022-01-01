Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve hummus

Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pita Chips & Hummus$2.50
Hummus$1.00
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Red Feather Larder image

 

Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Dip W/Pita$8.00
More about Red Feather Larder
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Garden Rolled$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with greens and Lebanese Salata
Hummus Shawarma Plate$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Hummus Tabouli Rolled$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Shawarma Plate$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Hummus Tabouli Rolled$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group image

 

OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group

645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Hummus$3.00
More about OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$10.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Olive Tree Catering image

 

Olive Tree Catering

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$4.00
More about Olive Tree Catering
Banner pic

 

Café Alma

6111 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus and roll$6.00
Jake And Taylors Hummus$10.00
More about Café Alma
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Hummus$10.00
House made miso hummus with grilled naan
More about Ivory House
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Red Pepper Hummus Wrap
More about Skip's BagelDeli

