Jambalaya in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve jambalaya

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creole Jambalaya$20.00
Chicken and Andouille sausage, tomatoes, okra, rice
More about BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Jambalaya$0.00
vegan chicken and sausage, onions, peppers, and rice with cajun spices
Vegan Jambalaya$0.00
vegan chicken and sausage, onions, peppers, and rice with cajun spices
Jambalaya$0.00
chicken, sausage, onions, peppers and rice with Cajun spices and cornbread
More about Allyn's Cafe
Jimmie Lou's - Oakley

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Jambalaya$15.00
Sweet potatoes. Black eye peas, Cajun spices, trinity, rice
Cajun Jambalaya$18.00
Chicken, andouille sausage, Cajun spices, trinity, rice
More about Jimmie Lou's - Oakley
K&J Seafood

4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jambalaya Pasta$12.00
Classic jambalaya flavors in a pasta with chicken, sausage and shrimp!
Jambalaya Pasta w/Shrimp$15.00
Classic jambalaya flavors in a pasta with chicken, sausage and shrimp!
More about K&J Seafood

