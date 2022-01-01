Jambalaya in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve jambalaya
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|Creole Jambalaya
|$20.00
Chicken and Andouille sausage, tomatoes, okra, rice
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Vegan Jambalaya
|$0.00
vegan chicken and sausage, onions, peppers, and rice with cajun spices
|Jambalaya
|$0.00
chicken, sausage, onions, peppers and rice with Cajun spices and cornbread
Jimmie Lou's - Oakley
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Vegetarian Jambalaya
|$15.00
Sweet potatoes. Black eye peas, Cajun spices, trinity, rice
|Cajun Jambalaya
|$18.00
Chicken, andouille sausage, Cajun spices, trinity, rice