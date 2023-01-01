Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve kale salad

Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Arugula Salad$9.00
Kale, arugula, corn, red cabbage, mango bits, shaved almonds, in creamy lime ginger dressing.
Add protein of your choice
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Item pic

 

Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery

9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale Salad$13.00
Sweet onion custard, Parmigiano Reggiano, 15-year old balsamic
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
Consumer pic

 

The Flatiron Café

1833 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$10.00
Thinly Sliced Kale, Arugala, Brussel Sprouts and Radicchio with Sherry-Soaked Golden Raisins, Toasted Hazelnuts and Manchego tossed with a Sherry Vinaigrette
More about The Flatiron Café
Goose & Elder image

 

Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach And Kale Salad$10.00
a blend of spinach and kale tossed with pickled shallots, walnuts, sharp cheddar, and buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Goose & Elder
Item pic

 

Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave

3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale Salad$13.00
Sweet onion custard, Parmigiano Reggiano, 15-year old balsamic
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Vegetarian Pizza

Jambalaya

Pretzels

Chips And Salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

Rice Bowls

Chili

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1491 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston