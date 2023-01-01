Kale salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Kale Arugula Salad
|$9.00
Kale, arugula, corn, red cabbage, mango bits, shaved almonds, in creamy lime ginger dressing.
Add protein of your choice
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore
|Baby Kale Salad
|$13.00
Sweet onion custard, Parmigiano Reggiano, 15-year old balsamic
More about The Flatiron Café
The Flatiron Café
1833 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati
|Kale Salad
|$10.00
Thinly Sliced Kale, Arugala, Brussel Sprouts and Radicchio with Sherry-Soaked Golden Raisins, Toasted Hazelnuts and Manchego tossed with a Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Goose & Elder
Goose & Elder
1800 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Spinach And Kale Salad
|$10.00
a blend of spinach and kale tossed with pickled shallots, walnuts, sharp cheddar, and buttermilk ranch dressing