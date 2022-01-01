Katsu in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve katsu
Onolicious Hawaii
3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati
|Chicken Katsu Plate
|$13.99
Panko breaded chicken strips with house made Japanese bbq dipping sauce. Comes with 2 scoops rice and 1 side salad.
Zundo
220 W 12th street, Cincinnati
|Katsu Curry Udon
|$16.00
|Katsu Curry Rice
|$16.00
|Katsu Don
|$15.00
Mei Japanese Restaurant
8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery
|Ton Katsu
|$18.00
|Katsu Curry Rice
|$18.00
curry sauce over the rice with deep fried pork cuttlets
|Chicken Katsu
|$18.00
Quan Hapa
1331 Vine St., Cincinnati
|Chicken Katsu Korma
|$16.00
Breaded chicken thighs served with korma gravy containing carrots, potatoes and finished with pickled fennel.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Katsu Chicken
|$19.00
Rokaru Ramen- Kenwood
9405 Kenwood Rd Suite B, Blue Ash
|Katsu Curry
|$13.95