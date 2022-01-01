Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Onolicious Hawaii

3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Plate$13.99
Panko breaded chicken strips with house made Japanese bbq dipping sauce. Comes with 2 scoops rice and 1 side salad.
More about Onolicious Hawaii
Consumer pic

 

Zundo

220 W 12th street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Katsu Curry Udon$16.00
Katsu Curry Rice$16.00
Katsu Don$15.00
More about Zundo
Item pic

 

Mei Japanese Restaurant

8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ton Katsu$18.00
Katsu Curry Rice$18.00
curry sauce over the rice with deep fried pork cuttlets
Chicken Katsu$18.00
More about Mei Japanese Restaurant
Quan Hapa image

 

Quan Hapa

1331 Vine St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Korma$16.00
Breaded chicken thighs served with korma gravy containing carrots, potatoes and finished with pickled fennel.
More about Quan Hapa
E+O Kitchen image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Chicken$19.00
More about E+O Kitchen
Rokaru Ramen- Kenwood image

 

Rokaru Ramen- Kenwood

9405 Kenwood Rd Suite B, Blue Ash

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry$13.95
More about Rokaru Ramen- Kenwood
Restaurant banner

 

E+O Kitchen The Banks

56 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Chicken$19.00
More about E+O Kitchen The Banks

