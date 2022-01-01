Lobsters in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve lobsters
More about La Soupe
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Lobster Bisque
|$35.00
Rich, creamy! Classic Maisonette Recipe!
Ingredients: butter, flour, sherry, brandy, lobster, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, tarragon
Allergens: shellfish, alcohol, gluten, dairy
32oz
More about E+O Kitchen
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Lobster Cakes
|$24.00
|Lobster Fried Rice
|$29.00
Carrots, egg, scallion, sambal, edamame, crispy shallots
|Lobster Bisque
|$12.00
More about Grove Park Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Lobster Mac
|$13.95
Our GPG Mac & Four Cheese with Lobster Meat!
More about K&J Seafood
K&J Seafood
4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati
|Fried Lobster
|$18.00
|Baked Lobster
|$18.00
|Fried Lobster Platter
|$32.00
Succulent cajun seasoned fried lobster tail and southern fried colossal shrimp with a side of Cajun fries and corn on the cob with signature garlic butter
More about Ivory House
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Lobster Tail
|$25.00