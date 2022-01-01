Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve lobsters

Frozen Lobster Bisque image

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$35.00
Rich, creamy! Classic Maisonette Recipe!
Ingredients: butter, flour, sherry, brandy, lobster, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, tarragon
Allergens: shellfish, alcohol, gluten, dairy
32oz
More about La Soupe
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Cakes$24.00
Lobster Fried Rice$29.00
Carrots, egg, scallion, sambal, edamame, crispy shallots
Lobster Bisque$12.00
More about E+O Kitchen
Oriental Wok image

 

Oriental Wok

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Lobster Sauce$20.00
More about Oriental Wok
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac$13.95
Our GPG Mac & Four Cheese with Lobster Meat!
More about Grove Park Grille
Item pic

 

K&J Seafood

4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Lobster$18.00
Baked Lobster$18.00
Fried Lobster Platter$32.00
Succulent cajun seasoned fried lobster tail and southern fried colossal shrimp with a side of Cajun fries and corn on the cob with signature garlic butter
More about K&J Seafood
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tail$25.00
More about Ivory House
Item pic

 

E+O Kitchen The Banks

56 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Fried Rice$29.00
Carrots, egg, scallion, sambal, edamame, crispy shallots
Coldwater Grilled Lobster Tail$25.00
Butter & Lemon Zest
More about E+O Kitchen The Banks

