Mac and cheese in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.50
Cheddar Mornay sauce, toasted bread crumbs
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Mac and Cheese (V)
|$12.00
Cheeselicious! Thick and creamy! This Mac and Cheese is heaven in a bowl.
Ingredients: pasta, milk, flour, butter, cheese, salt, pepper, breadcrumbs
Allergens: dairy, gluten
2 pounds
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Goetta Mac n Cheese Balls (5)
|$16.00
Our Famous House-made Mac n’ Cheese and pieces of Goetta inside, then deep fried. Served with Cajun Dipping Sauce. 6 per order.
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$5.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo
|$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo
|$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Kids Mac-n-Cheese
|$4.75
|Sams Mac And Cheese
|$5.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Out Cincy
5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati
|Mac N Cheese Rolls
|$8.00
[3] hand-rolled with mac n cheese, cream cheese, & spicy bacon bits. your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce for dipping.
|Small Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
|Large Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.50
Cheddar Mornay sauce, toasted bread crumbs
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Dead Low Mac 'n Cheese
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Smoked Short Rib Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Classic elbow noodles mixed with a 10-cheese sauce, slow-smoked beef short rib meat, topped with crumbled Cheez-Its and scallions
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Redwine & Co.
20 W Benson St, Reading
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Jr Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo
|$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo
|$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.50
Cheddar Mornay sauce, toasted bread crumbs
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The View at Shires' Garden
309 Vine St, Cincinnati
|Shires Mac n Cheese
|$8.00
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Butcher and Barrel
700 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Mac N Cheese
|$10.00
Creamy mac and cheese with crumbled chorizo
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Mac and Cheese
|$11.50
Cruspy Chicken tossed in Hoemade Buffalo Sauce, served over creamy Mac & Cheese.
BBQ
Just Q’in BBQ
975 E McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
|Mac & Cheese - 7 Qts of homemade mac and cheese (Veg)
|$150.00
|Mac & Cheese - 3.5 Qts of homemade mac and cheese (Veg)
|$75.00
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Chili Mac & Cheese
|$7.39
|Kids Mac & Cheese Meal
|$5.99
Nine Giant Brewing
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Steak Fajita Mac n Cheese
|$14.00
ancho chile skirt steak | sautéed fajita veggies | pepper jack | cavatappi | corn chip dust | queso fresco
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.50
Cheddar Mornay sauce, toasted bread crumbs
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|GPG Mac & Cheese
|$6.95
Rich and creamy with gruyere, Parmesan, cheddar, mozzarella, spices, and panko crusted.
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.50
Cheddar Mornay sauce, toasted bread crumbs
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
SANDWICHES
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$5.50
- 2