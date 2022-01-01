Mahi mahi in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Grilled Mahi (Lent)
|$25.00
Grilled Mahi Filet with Cold Orzo Pasta Salad containing Avocado, Arugula and cucumber. Balsamic Cherry Tomatoes and Green Beans Almandine.
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Chori Taco Grilled Mahi-Mahi
|$5.07
1 Taco of seasoned grilled Mahi-Mahi on 2 flour tortillas topped with mild spicy chorizo and queso dio
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Taco
|$4.61
1 Taco of seasoned grilled Mahi-Mahi on 2 flour tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dio
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Mesquite Grilled Mahi with Cream Spinach
|$19.99
|Mesquite Grilled Mahi W/ Cream Spinach
|$12.99