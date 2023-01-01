Meatball subs in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve meatball subs
1609 Chase Ave, Cincinnati
|Veggie Meatball Sub
Vegan meatballs simmered in pizza sauce on a toasted Sixteen Bricks hoagie bun - with your choice of vegan or regular cheese (meatballs are not gluten-free)
|Meatball Sub
|$10.50
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Churrasco Meatball Sub
|$15.00
beef & pork meatballs | melted queso oaxaca | aji verde | pickled red onion | chimichurri | toasted italian hoagie rol