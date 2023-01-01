Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve meatball subs

The Kitchen Factory -

1609 Chase Ave, Cincinnati

Veggie Meatball Sub
Vegan meatballs simmered in pizza sauce on a toasted Sixteen Bricks hoagie bun - with your choice of vegan or regular cheese (meatballs are not gluten-free)
Meatball Sub$10.50
Vegan meatballs simmered in pizza sauce on a toasted Sixteen Bricks hoagie bun - with your choice of vegan or regular cheese (meatballs are not gluten-free)
FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Churrasco Meatball Sub$15.00
beef & pork meatballs | melted queso oaxaca | aji verde | pickled red onion | chimichurri | toasted italian hoagie rol
Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

Meatball Sub$13.99
