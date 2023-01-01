Mussels in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve mussels
Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Mussels Bucatini
|$33.00
Mussels from Prince Edward Island served with Bucatini & Spicy Tomato Broth
CHEESE
The Rhined
1737 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Scout PEI Mussels
|$9.00
Scout Canning | Toronto, Canada | 3.2 oz
Butcher and Barrel - 701 Race
700 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Mussels
|$16.00
French Crust Cafe and Bistro
1801 Elm St, Cincinnati
|Mussels Marinière
|$16.00
served with french bread