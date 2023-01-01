Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve mussels

Urban Grill on Main image

 

Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels Bucatini$33.00
Mussels from Prince Edward Island served with Bucatini & Spicy Tomato Broth
More about Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
Item pic

CHEESE

The Rhined

1737 Elm Street, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Scout PEI Mussels$9.00
Scout Canning | Toronto, Canada | 3.2 oz
More about The Rhined
Butcher and Barrel image

 

Butcher and Barrel - 701 Race

700 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mussels$16.00
More about Butcher and Barrel - 701 Race
Consumer pic

 

French Crust Cafe and Bistro

1801 Elm St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels Marinière$16.00
served with french bread
More about French Crust Cafe and Bistro
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels Diablo$16.00
Pickled chili-tomato broth, grilled bread
More about Ivory House

