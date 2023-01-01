Naan in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve naan
More about DEAD LOW BREWING
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
DEAD LOW BREWING
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Falafel Naan Wrap
|$16.00
Fresh chickpea cakes on garlic naan with lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce.
|Kids Naan Cheese
|$9.00
A grilled cheese made with naan bread.
|Shrimp Naan Boy
|$18.00
Fresh shrimp grilled, blackened or battered in beer, served on naan bread with lettuce tomato and onion with a side of house-made remoulade.
More about Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Naan
|$3.00
Classic Indian Bread made with yogurt