Naan in Cincinnati

Maya Indian image

 

Maya Indian

4486 8th st west, Western Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.99
More about Maya Indian
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

DEAD LOW BREWING

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Naan Wrap$16.00
Fresh chickpea cakes on garlic naan with lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce.
Kids Naan Cheese$9.00
A grilled cheese made with naan bread.
Shrimp Naan Boy$18.00
Fresh shrimp grilled, blackened or battered in beer, served on naan bread with lettuce tomato and onion with a side of house-made remoulade.
More about DEAD LOW BREWING
Naan image

 

Khana Gourmet Indian Grill

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Naan$3.00
Classic Indian Bread made with yogurt
More about Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
Banner pic

 

Viva India - 3672 Erie ave

3672 Erie ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARLIC NAAN$4.95
Topped with garlic.
KASHMIRI NAAN$4.95
Stuffed with coconut, raisins and cashews.
STUFFED NAAN$5.95
This scrumptious unleavened bread is filled with choice of( ONION/PANEER/POTATOES/CHICKEN)
More about Viva India - 3672 Erie ave

