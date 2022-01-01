Nachos in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve nachos
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|s/o Nacho Chips
|$0.99
|Nacho Deluxe+Chicken
|$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
|s/o Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|s/o Nacho Chips
|$0.99
|Nacho Deluxe+Chicken
|$8.98
|s/o Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Wonton Nachos
|$13.00
crispy pork shoulder carnitas | Urban Stead quark queso | korean bbq sauce | cilantro | pickled red onion | jalapeno | lime | house wonton chips | optional: fried egg and/or house kimchi
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Style- Nacho
|$5.00
Queso, Jalapenos, Pico, Taco Meat & Ranch Sauce
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Nacho Chili Salad
|$12.99
Taqueria El Monarca
11449 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati
|Asada Nachos
|$9.00
The possibilities are endless!
Nine Giant Brewing
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Carnitas Nachos
|$13.00
corn tortilla chips | carnitas | cheese wiz | queso fresco | pickled red onion | pickled fresno | cilantro | habanero hot sauce | crema
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Nacho Chili Salad
|$12.99
Goose & Elder
1800 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Pork Chile Verde Nachos
|$12.50
fritos, queso, melted cheese, beans, pickled peppers, crema, salsa roja
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Nacho.
|$5.00
Topped with Queso, Jalapeño, Pico, Taco Meat, and Ranch
Champions Grille
3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI
|Nachos Grande
|$8.09