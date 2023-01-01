Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve octopus

Consumer pic

 

Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St

520 Vine St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus$25.00
crispy potatoes / citrus gremolata / tonnato / frisee / saba / smoked sea salt
More about Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St
Consumer pic

 

Nicola's Ristorante - 1420 Sycamore St

1420 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$26.00
“Bagna Cauda” / Italian pickled giardiniera
More about Nicola's Ristorante - 1420 Sycamore St
Item pic

CHEESE

The Rhined

1737 Elm Street, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Ati Manel Octopus in Garlic Sauce$8.50
Ati Manel | Portugal | 110g
More about The Rhined
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group image

 

OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group

645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus Carpaccio$15.00
thin-sliced, marinated octopus, onion, capers, lemon, radish, pea tendrils
More about OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
Item pic

 

Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery

9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus$25.00
“Polpo e patate,” fingerling potatoes, arugula pesto, Calabrian vinaigrette
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
Item pic

 

Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave

3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus$25.00
“Polpo e patate,” fingerling potatoes, arugula pesto, Calabrian vinaigrette
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave

