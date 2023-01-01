Octopus in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve octopus
Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St
520 Vine St, Cincinnati
|Octopus
|$25.00
crispy potatoes / citrus gremolata / tonnato / frisee / saba / smoked sea salt
Nicola's Ristorante - 1420 Sycamore St
1420 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Grilled Octopus
|$26.00
“Bagna Cauda” / Italian pickled giardiniera
CHEESE
The Rhined
1737 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Ati Manel Octopus in Garlic Sauce
|$8.50
Ati Manel | Portugal | 110g
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati
|Octopus Carpaccio
|$15.00
thin-sliced, marinated octopus, onion, capers, lemon, radish, pea tendrils
Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore
|Octopus
|$25.00
“Polpo e patate,” fingerling potatoes, arugula pesto, Calabrian vinaigrette