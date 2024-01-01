Papaya salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve papaya salad
Phat Banh Mi - Gatherall - 2750 Park Ave
2750 Park Ave, Norwood
|Green Papaya Salad
|$6.00
Shredded papaya, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, Thai basil, mint, shiso leaves tossed in nuoc mam dressing topped with crushed peanuts. Served with shrimp chips.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Pho Lang Thang
1828 Race St, Cincinnati
|Goi Du Du Kho Bo (Beef Jerky Papaya Salad)
|$12.00
House made spicy beef jerky, green papaya, Thai basil, Vietnamese
coriander and sweet soy vinaigrette.
|Goi Du Du (Papaya Salad)
|$10.00
Green papaya, Thai basil, Vietnamese
coriander and sweet soy vinaigrette.