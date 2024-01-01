Papaya salad in Cincinnati

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cincinnati restaurants that serve papaya salad

Item pic

 

Phat Banh Mi - Gatherall - 2750 Park Ave

2750 Park Ave, Norwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Papaya Salad$6.00
Shredded papaya, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, Thai basil, mint, shiso leaves tossed in nuoc mam dressing topped with crushed peanuts. Served with shrimp chips.
More about Phat Banh Mi - Gatherall - 2750 Park Ave
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Pho Lang Thang

1828 Race St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goi Du Du Kho Bo (Beef Jerky Papaya Salad)$12.00
House made spicy beef jerky, green papaya, Thai basil, Vietnamese
coriander and sweet soy vinaigrette.
Goi Du Du (Papaya Salad)$10.00
Green papaya, Thai basil, Vietnamese
coriander and sweet soy vinaigrette.
More about Pho Lang Thang
Main pic

 

Mango Tree Thai & Sushi - 7229 Wooster Pike

7229 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Papaya Salad (Som-Tum)$9.95
Sliced green papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean, peanut and sweet spicy lime dressing
More about Mango Tree Thai & Sushi - 7229 Wooster Pike

