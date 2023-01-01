Pappardelle in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve pappardelle
Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St
520 Vine St, Cincinnati
|Pappardelle "Pasta E Fagioli"
|$21.00
rosemary infused ribbon pasta / cannellini beans / black pepper / my mom’s tomato sauce / olio
Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore
|Whole Wheat Pappardelle Cinghiale
|$20.00
Red wine-braised wild boar ragout
Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave
3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Whole Wheat Pappardelle Cinghiale
|$20.00
Red wine-braised wild boar ragout
|Whole Wheat Pappardelle Cinghiale Meal
|$79.00
Serves 4
Red wine-braised wild boar ragout. It comes with veal meatballs in a tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.