Pasta salad in Cincinnati

Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe - 6118 Hamilton Ave

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg. Pasta Salad$9.50
pasta tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes and black olives in an herbal dressing. Made fresh daily, limited
availability
More about Bacalls Cafe - 6118 Hamilton Ave
Red Feather Larder image

 

Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orzo Pasta Salad$7.00
Red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, Italian herbs, capers, pepperoncini, Piquillos, pine nuts, olives, feta
More about Red Feather Larder
Consumer pic

 

The Flatiron Café

1833 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta Salad$3.30
More about The Flatiron Café
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli - ORIGINAL Location - Symmes Twp.

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad$1.75
Pasta Salad #$8.49
More about Skip's BagelDeli - ORIGINAL Location - Symmes Twp.

