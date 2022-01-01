Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve penne

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Stroganoff over penne pasta with mixed summer vegetables$8.00
This meal is formulated to be good for people with diabetes and heart issues. AND it tastes delicious!
Ingredients: Beef, Whole wheat penne, mushrooms, celery, carrot, veg base, sherry vinegar, peas, squash, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, spices, soy, nuftecheal, salt
Allergens: gluten, dairy
Serves 1
Pesto chicken w/ whole wheat penne and roasted vegetables LS)$8.00
Pesto chicken w/ whole wheat penne and roasted vegetables
Ingredients: Chicken breast, whole wheat penne, basil, parmesan cheese, carrot, bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, garlic, spices, extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, salt
Allergens: dairy
Net weight: 12oz
Serves: 1
Chicken Florentine over Whole Wheat Penne$8.00
this meal is formulated to be good for people with diabetes and heart issues.
Chicken Breast, cream cheese, parmesan cream, spinach, bell pepper, onion. parmesan, low sodium base, dijon, lemon juice, garlic, corn starch, whole grain pasta, green beans, snap peas, carrots and oil
Allergens: dairy
More about La Soupe
Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Penne$15.99
Chicken Penne$14.99
Chicken Penne$20.99
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
NHB - Kenwood

7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinatti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Alla Vodka$15.00
spicy creamed marzano / roasted red pepper / basil
More about NHB - Kenwood

