Penne in Cincinnati

La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Beef Stroganoff over penne pasta with mixed summer vegetables
|$8.00
This meal is formulated to be good for people with diabetes and heart issues. AND it tastes delicious!
Ingredients: Beef, Whole wheat penne, mushrooms, celery, carrot, veg base, sherry vinegar, peas, squash, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, spices, soy, nuftecheal, salt
Allergens: gluten, dairy
Serves 1
|Pesto chicken w/ whole wheat penne and roasted vegetables LS)
|$8.00
Pesto chicken w/ whole wheat penne and roasted vegetables
Ingredients: Chicken breast, whole wheat penne, basil, parmesan cheese, carrot, bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, garlic, spices, extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, salt
Allergens: dairy
Net weight: 12oz
Serves: 1
|Chicken Florentine over Whole Wheat Penne
|$8.00
this meal is formulated to be good for people with diabetes and heart issues.
Chicken Breast, cream cheese, parmesan cream, spinach, bell pepper, onion. parmesan, low sodium base, dijon, lemon juice, garlic, corn starch, whole grain pasta, green beans, snap peas, carrots and oil
Allergens: dairy
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Vegetable Penne
|$15.99
|Chicken Penne
|$14.99
|Chicken Penne
|$20.99