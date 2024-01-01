Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Item pic

 

Orange Spot Bistro

10123 Alliance Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" Pesto Pizza w/Drink$15.99
Basil Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Olives, Mozzarella.
Served with Fountain Drink.
More about Orange Spot Bistro
Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby's Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Pizza$13.00
Basil pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese
Large 16" Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto Pizza$22.00
Basil pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese
More about Gabby's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Oakley Wines - 4011 Allston St

4011 Allston St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hazelnut Pesto Pizza$18.00
**ONLINE ORDERS FOR PICKUP ONLY**
hazelnut pesto, kale, artichokes, peppadew drops, fresh mozzarella, lemon zest
More about Oakley Wines - 4011 Allston St

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Cheeseburgers

Bruschetta

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Seaweed Salad

Rib Tips

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Club Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (39 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (541 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston