Pesto pizza in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve pesto pizza
Orange Spot Bistro
10123 Alliance Road, Cincinnati
|12" Pesto Pizza w/Drink
|$15.99
Basil Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Olives, Mozzarella.
Served with Fountain Drink.
Gabby's Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Pizza
|$13.00
Basil pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese
|Large 16" Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto Pizza
|$22.00
Basil pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese