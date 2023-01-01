Pork belly in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve pork belly
Dope! Asian Street Fare - OTR
100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati
|Pork Belly Miso
|$17.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork belly. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, and green onions.
|Pork Belly Bao
|$4.00
Braised pork belly with slivered green onion, cucumber with spicy hoisin sauce.
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$7.00
Pork belly with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with sriracha aioli.
Phat Banh Mi - Gatherall - 2750 Park Ave
2750 Park Ave, Norwood
|BBQ Pork Belly
|$14.00
5 spiced pork belly stuffed with pickled daikon, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro and jalapenos with Vietnamese mayo. Served with potato chips or shrimp chips.
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Pork Belly Adobo Burrito
|$13.50
Pork Belly Filipino sauce, grilled onions, and arugula.
Topped with adobo sauce, queso fresco and crema.
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park - 2912 Wasson Rd
2912 Wasson Rd, Cincinnati
|Pork Belly Bao
|$4.00
Braised pork belly, slivered green onion,
cucumber and spicy hoisin sauce.
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$7.00
Pork belly, pickled daikon, pickled carrots,
cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and sriracha aioli.
|Pork Belly Miso Ramen
|$17.00
Pork Miso Broth , Bok Choy , Mushroom, Soft-Boiled Egg, Arugula, Green Onion
Nine Giant Brewery + Kitchen
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Special!! Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$15.00
Thai bbq pork belly | mushroom pâté | pickled daikon | carrots | cilantro | jalapeño | italian hoagie roll
Nice Nice Noodles and Rice - 2750 Park Ave, Norwood, OH 45212
2750 Park Ave, Norwood, OH 45212, Norwood
|Pork Belly BBQ
|$15.00
grilled pork belly glazed with Filipino bbq sauce, java rice, pickled papaya