Pork chops in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bone-In Pork Chop$32.00
Grilled 14 oz Bone-in Double-bone-in Pork Chop which has been brined and marinated. Horseradish-crusted, with Caramelized Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Jam Mascarpone Risotto.
More about Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
Item pic

 

Mighty Good

1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
$13 Pork Chop + 3$13.00
Pork Chop$10.00
smoked pork chop topped with caramelized onion gravy
More about Mighty Good
Oriental Wok image

 

Oriental Wok - Hyde Park

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop Suey (with rice)$17.90
More about Oriental Wok - Hyde Park
Butcher and Barrel image

 

Butcher and Barrel - 701 Race

700 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop$34.00
16oz Double Bone Pork Chop - Duroc center cut
More about Butcher and Barrel - 701 Race
Just Q’in BBQ image

BBQ

Just Q’in BBQ - Walnut Hills

975 E McMillan St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork - 8 lbs of pulled and chopped pork that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours$176.00
Pulled Pork -15 lbs of pulled and chopped pork that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours$330.00
More about Just Q’in BBQ - Walnut Hills
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille - Anderson

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Maple Bourbon Pork Chop$27.95
Mustard marinated 12 oz bone-in grilled pork chop, glazed with house-made maple bourbon sauce, topped with caramelized onions, served with country style green beans and Parmesan fingerling potatoes.
More about Grove Park Grille - Anderson
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomahawk Pork Chop$44.00
Barbecue glazed chop, grilled corn bread, choice of two sides
More about Ivory House
Item pic

 

Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie

1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Pork Chop Sandwich$8.50
More about Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie

