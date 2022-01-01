Pork chops in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve pork chops
Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Bone-In Pork Chop
|$32.00
Grilled 14 oz Bone-in Double-bone-in Pork Chop which has been brined and marinated. Horseradish-crusted, with Caramelized Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Jam Mascarpone Risotto.
Mighty Good
1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|$13 Pork Chop + 3
|$13.00
|Pork Chop
|$10.00
smoked pork chop topped with caramelized onion gravy
Oriental Wok - Hyde Park
2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Pork Chop Suey (with rice)
|$17.90
Butcher and Barrel - 701 Race
700 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Pork Chop
|$34.00
16oz Double Bone Pork Chop - Duroc center cut
BBQ
Just Q’in BBQ - Walnut Hills
975 E McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Pulled Pork - 8 lbs of pulled and chopped pork that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours
|$176.00
|Pulled Pork -15 lbs of pulled and chopped pork that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours
|$330.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille - Anderson
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Maple Bourbon Pork Chop
|$27.95
Mustard marinated 12 oz bone-in grilled pork chop, glazed with house-made maple bourbon sauce, topped with caramelized onions, served with country style green beans and Parmesan fingerling potatoes.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Tomahawk Pork Chop
|$44.00
Barbecue glazed chop, grilled corn bread, choice of two sides