Pretzels in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve pretzels
Braxton Cincinnati
1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Pretzel Dipper Duo
|$16.00
One order of each, Pretzels and Beer Cheese and Smoked Pimento and Pretzels. Why Choose when you can have both?
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Beer Cheese & Pretzel Bites
|$13.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Pretzels
|$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Bavarian Soft Pretzels
|$7.25
Four warm pretzel sticks served with our homemade cheese sauce for dipping
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Out Cincy
5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati
|Cinn Sugar Pretzels
|$8.00
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.00
served with a side of queso.
PIZZA
Big Ash Brewing
5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati
|Soft Pretzel With Beer Cheese
|$8.00
A fresh baked Soft Pretzel delivered daily. Salted and heated to order in our pizza oven! Includes one mustard dip.
Beer cheese sold in "Extras" section.
Urban Stead Cheese
3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati
|Tuba Baking Co 6 Pretzels (1 oz ea)
|$5.00
Tuba Baking Co - Swabian Style Sourdough Pretzels - order of 6 (each pretzel ~1 oz)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Pretzel Flight
|$16.00
Six fresh made Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of three: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, our seasonal beer cheese or spicy brown mustard.
|Pretzel
|$8.00
Two fresh baked Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of one: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, seasonal beer cheese, or spicy brown mustard.
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Pretzel Sticks
|$3.00
|Tavern Pretzel
|$6.50
|Cinnamon Pretzel Sticks
|$8.00
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Pretzels
|$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Pretzel Sticks
|$12.00
|Servatti Pretzel Sticks
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Sourdough Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
Tuba Baking (local) Swabian-style sourdough pretzel | quark queso | house chinese mustard
Nine Giant Brewing
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Sourdough Pretzel
|$10.00
Tuba Baking (local) Swabian-style sourdough pretzel | cheese wiz | sweet mustard
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.95
Warm pretzel bites served with house-made Guinness mustard.
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Add Pretzel
|$2.25
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station Family + BBQ
400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati
|Jumbo Pretzel with Beer Cheese
|$12.00
+ our signature mustard-Q sauce
*vegetarian
Benson's Tavern
419 W. Benson Street, Reading
|Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$8.99
Four large salted pretzel sticks, breaded and golden fried with queso or beer cheese for dipping.
Black Dog Grille
4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|Pretzel Sticks w/ House Beer Cheese
|$12.00
Local Hoff's Pretzel Sticks Paired With House Beer Cheese
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Chips / Pretzels
|$0.95
Listermann Brewing Trail House
3701 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Pretzel and Beer Cheese
|$8.00
Pretzels served with Listermann beer cheese
GRILL
Champions Grille
3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI
|Soft Pretzels W Cheese
|$7.19