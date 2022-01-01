Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve pretzels

Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Pretzel$2.25
More about Taste of Belgium
Braxton Cincinnati image

 

Braxton Cincinnati

1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Dipper Duo$16.00
One order of each, Pretzels and Beer Cheese and Smoked Pimento and Pretzels. Why Choose when you can have both?
More about Braxton Cincinnati
Item pic

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Cheese & Pretzel Bites$13.00
More about Urban Grill on Main
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
More about Roosters
Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bavarian Soft Pretzels$7.25
Four warm pretzel sticks served with our homemade cheese sauce for dipping
More about Bacalls Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoked Out Cincy

5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Cinn Sugar Pretzels$8.00
Pretzel Bites$8.00
served with a side of queso.
More about Smoked Out Cincy
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Pretzel$2.25
More about Taste of Belgium
3355175c-7880-4cd0-87c4-3bb1116b65df image

PIZZA

Big Ash Brewing

5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Pretzel With Beer Cheese$8.00
A fresh baked Soft Pretzel delivered daily. Salted and heated to order in our pizza oven! Includes one mustard dip.
Beer cheese sold in "Extras" section.
More about Big Ash Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Urban Stead Cheese

3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuba Baking Co 6 Pretzels (1 oz ea)$5.00
Tuba Baking Co - Swabian Style Sourdough Pretzels - order of 6 (each pretzel ~1 oz)
More about Urban Stead Cheese
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dead Low Brewing

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Flight$16.00
Six fresh made Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of three: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, our seasonal beer cheese or spicy brown mustard.
Pretzel$8.00
Two fresh baked Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of one: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, seasonal beer cheese, or spicy brown mustard.
More about Dead Low Brewing
Item pic

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Sticks$3.00
Tavern Pretzel$6.50
Cinnamon Pretzel Sticks$8.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Roosters image

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzels$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
More about Roosters
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Pretzel$2.25
More about Taste of Belgium
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Servatti Pretzel Sticks$12.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Main pic

FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sourdough Soft Pretzel$10.00
Tuba Baking (local) Swabian-style sourdough pretzel | quark queso | house chinese mustard
More about Copper & Flame
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bucket$10.00
More about Buckethead's
Item pic

 

Nine Giant Brewing

6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sourdough Pretzel$10.00
Tuba Baking (local) Swabian-style sourdough pretzel | cheese wiz | sweet mustard
More about Nine Giant Brewing
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Pretzel$2.25
More about Taste of Belgium
Grove Park Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$9.95
Warm pretzel bites served with house-made Guinness mustard.
More about Grove Park Grille
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Pretzel$2.25
More about Taste of Belgium
Station Family + BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station Family + BBQ

400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 3.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Pretzel with Beer Cheese$12.00
+ our signature mustard-Q sauce
*vegetarian
More about Station Family + BBQ
Item pic

 

Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.99
Four large salted pretzel sticks, breaded and golden fried with queso or beer cheese for dipping.
More about Benson's Tavern
Item pic

 

Black Dog Grille

4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks w/ House Beer Cheese$12.00
Local Hoff's Pretzel Sticks Paired With House Beer Cheese
More about Black Dog Grille
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips / Pretzels$0.95
More about Skip's BagelDeli
Listermann Brewing Trail House image

 

Listermann Brewing Trail House

3701 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel and Beer Cheese$8.00
Pretzels served with Listermann beer cheese
More about Listermann Brewing Trail House
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Pretzel$2.25
More about Taste of Belgium
Banner pic

GRILL

Champions Grille

3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzels W Cheese$7.19
More about Champions Grille

