Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve prosciutto

Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium - Mason

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Apple Galette$14.00
More about Taste of Belgium - Mason
24 Month Prosciutto di Parma | 4 oz image

CHEESE

The Rhined

1737 Elm Street, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (239 reviews)
Takeout
24 Month Prosciutto di Parma | 4 oz$8.00
by San Marco | Italy | 4 oz | sliced
Duck Prosciutto | 1 oz$3.75
by Smoking Goose | Indianapolis, Indiana | 1 oz | cured Moulard duck breast, star anise, orange peel, white pepper, allspice
More about The Rhined
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium - OTR

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Apple Galette$14.00
More about Taste of Belgium - OTR
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium - Rookwood Exchange

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Apple Galette$14.00
More about Taste of Belgium - Rookwood Exchange
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Apple Galette$14.00
More about Taste of Belgium
Consumer pic

 

The Flatiron Café

1833 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto and Brie Sandwich$11.00
Prosciutto and Brie with Arugula and Fig Preserves Finished with a Garlic Aioli on a Baguette
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about The Flatiron Café
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium - At The Banks

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Apple Galette$14.00
More about Taste of Belgium - At The Banks

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Muffins

Ham Sandwiches

Tossed Salad

Pies

Corn Dogs

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Kimchi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1432 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (733 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (359 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston