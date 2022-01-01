Pudding in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve pudding
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Banana pudding
|$2.00
Mighty Good
1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy roasted banana pudding topped with vanilla whipped cream, vanilla cookie crumble, and fresh bananas
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
|$6.95
Oriental Wok
2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Coconut Bread Pudding
|$7.80
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$7.95
Creamy custard baked into buttery croissants, dried cranberries. Studded with white chocolate chips. Drizzled with our house caramel sauce.
Pampas - Erie on Madison
2036 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Brown Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Membrillo
Jam, Cinnamon Streusel
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Strawberry Rhubarb Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Goodies
7440 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Banana Pudding
|$3.25
This creamy delight is a perfect end to your meal or for an evening snack.