Quesadillas in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve quesadillas

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.00
grilled flour tortilla stuffed with hash browns, 2 eggs, chorizo (spicy sausage), cheddar cheese and a side of homemade spanish sauce n' sour cream too
Braxton Cincinnati

1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$5.00
golden brown tortilla with melted mexican blend cheese, taco seasoned grilled chicken served with salsa and sour cream on the side
CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.06
Served on a 10 inch grilled flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of sour cream or guacamole or pico de gallo or queso dip or mild red salsa or mild green salsa
Kid's Quesadilla$6.00
Served on a flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of protein and sides
Carnitas Quesadilla$8.06
Served on a 10 inch grilled flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of sour cream or guacamole or pico de gallo or queso dip or mild red salsa or mild green salsa
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$7.65
The classic.
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$10.25
Sauteed onion, red peppers, shredded cheese and diced tomatoes.
Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crunchwrap Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled chicken, cheese, beans and corn, housemade salsa, served with cilantro lime crema
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$8.50
Crunchwrap Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
Cheddar-jack cheese served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Mazunte

5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (1906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blue Corn Quesadilla
(GF) (V) - chicken, chorizo, pork OR veggies with queso Oaxaca, black bean purée, avocado salsa, crema
Kid's Quesadilla
TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte Centro

611 Main Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Quesadilla
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Street City Pub

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$9.00
Choose from Grilled Chicken or Steak,
Monterrey Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla.
Side of Sour Cream and Salsa.
Add Side of Guacamole.
Quesadillas$11.00
Choose from Grilled Chicken or Steak,
Monterrey Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla.
Side of Sour Cream and Salsa.
Add Side of Guacamole.
Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla & Small soup$9.00
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Steak Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Pata Roja Tacos

1208 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla Con Queso$4.00
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Burger$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poblano & Mushroom Quesadilla$11.00
Cheese and Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goetta Quesadilla$12.00
Quesadilla$10.00
TACOS

Taqueria El Monarca

11449 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Quesadilla$6.99
Queso melted on a flour tortilla w/ your choice of side!
The JCafe

8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte

6216 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Corn Quesadilla
(GF) (V) - chicken, chorizo, pork OR veggies with queso Oaxaca, black bean purée, avocado salsa, crema
Kid's Quesadilla
Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading

4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (624 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.00
grilled flour tortilla stuffed with hash browns, 2 eggs, chorizo (spicy sausage), cheddar cheese and a side of homemade spanish sauce n' sour cream too
Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$11.25
Mushrooms, shishito peppers, spinach, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar, on a flour tortilla with crema and salsa roja
Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla.$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Bandito

3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Gypsy Food Truck

7935 Reading Rd, cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dat Sunday Morning Quesadilla$20.00
Fresh Grilled Salmon, Cream Cheese, Sauteed Peppers, Perfectly Seasoned Rice, Spicy Mayo, Teriyaki Glaze
Dis Dat Steak Philly Quesadilla
Grilled Skirt Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sautéed Peppers, Grilled Banana Peppers, House Made Cilantro Lime Ranch, Dat Sauce
