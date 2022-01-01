Quesadillas in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve quesadillas
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.00
grilled flour tortilla stuffed with hash browns, 2 eggs, chorizo (spicy sausage), cheddar cheese and a side of homemade spanish sauce n' sour cream too
Braxton Cincinnati
1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.00
golden brown tortilla with melted mexican blend cheese, taco seasoned grilled chicken served with salsa and sour cream on the side
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.06
Served on a 10 inch grilled flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of sour cream or guacamole or pico de gallo or queso dip or mild red salsa or mild green salsa
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$6.00
Served on a flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of protein and sides
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$8.06
Served on a 10 inch grilled flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of sour cream or guacamole or pico de gallo or queso dip or mild red salsa or mild green salsa
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.65
The classic.
|Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.25
Sauteed onion, red peppers, shredded cheese and diced tomatoes.
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Crunchwrap Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
Grilled chicken, cheese, beans and corn, housemade salsa, served with cilantro lime crema
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.50
|Crunchwrap Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.50
Cheddar-jack cheese served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Mazunte
5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Blue Corn Quesadilla
(GF) (V) - chicken, chorizo, pork OR veggies with queso Oaxaca, black bean purée, avocado salsa, crema
|Kid's Quesadilla
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Quesadillas
|$9.00
Choose from Grilled Chicken or Steak,
Monterrey Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla.
Side of Sour Cream and Salsa.
Add Side of Guacamole.
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.50
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Cheese Quesadilla & Small soup
|$9.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
|Steak Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
|Shrimp Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Quesadilla Burger
|$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Poblano & Mushroom Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Cheese and Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.50
Buckethead's
6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Goetta Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
TACOS
Taqueria El Monarca
11449 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati
|Pollo Quesadilla
|$6.99
Queso melted on a flour tortilla w/ your choice of side!
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte
6216 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Blue Corn Quesadilla
(GF) (V) - chicken, chorizo, pork OR veggies with queso Oaxaca, black bean purée, avocado salsa, crema
|Kid's Quesadilla
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.00
grilled flour tortilla stuffed with hash browns, 2 eggs, chorizo (spicy sausage), cheddar cheese and a side of homemade spanish sauce n' sour cream too
Goose & Elder
1800 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.25
Mushrooms, shishito peppers, spinach, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar, on a flour tortilla with crema and salsa roja
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Quesadilla.
|$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Gypsy Food Truck
7935 Reading Rd, cincinnati
|Dat Sunday Morning Quesadilla
|$20.00
Fresh Grilled Salmon, Cream Cheese, Sauteed Peppers, Perfectly Seasoned Rice, Spicy Mayo, Teriyaki Glaze
|Dis Dat Steak Philly Quesadilla
Grilled Skirt Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sautéed Peppers, Grilled Banana Peppers, House Made Cilantro Lime Ranch, Dat Sauce
- 2