Reuben in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve reuben
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Classic Reuben Sandwich
|$13.00
Corned beef or roast turkey, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye
More about Bacalls Cafe
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|The Reuben
|$11.25
Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and kraut on
thick dark rye with Thousand Island dressing
on the side. Honestly, the best anywhere!
More about Red Feather Larder
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Reuben
|$16.00
Pastrami, Pickled Pig kraut, Russian dressing and Swiss on salted rye
More about Street City Pub
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Reuben
|$12.00
Certified Angus 5th Generation Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Swiss Cheese, Rye Bread with Fries.
|Reuben Rolls
|$9.00
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Reuben
|$10.50
HOEmade corned beef on grilled rye topped with melted swiss, sauerkraut and HOEisland.
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Reuben
|$10.00
Thinly Sliced Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Housemade 1,000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye
More about Blue Ash Chili
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Classic Reuben
|$8.99
|West Coast Reuben
|$9.99
More about New England Grinders
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Reuben Grinder
Comes with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and swiss cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
More about Grove Park Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Reuben
|$13.95
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, house dressing, and marble rye. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
|New England Reuben (Cod)
|$13.95
Hand battered Cod on Toasted Rye with Swiss, house made Cole Slaw and House Dressing. Served with a side of house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
More about Blue Ash Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Classic Reuben
|$8.99
|Double Reuben
|$11.99
|West Coast Reuben
|$9.99