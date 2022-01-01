Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve rice bowls

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken image

 

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - Walnut Hills

922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Rice Bowl$13.00
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - Walnut Hills
Dope! Asian Street Fare image

 

Dope! Asian Street Fare - OTR

100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Korean BBQ Beef Rice Bowl$13.00
Sesame Marinated beef served over Calrose rice with sautéed veggies and Drizzled with Korean BBQ
Chicken Karrage Rice Bowl$12.00
Marinated chicken thigh chunks fried, served with pickled red cabbage, carrots and green onions over steamed rice. Drizzled with spicy hoisin and garlic sriracha aioli.
White Rice Bowl Kids$4.00
More about Dope! Asian Street Fare - OTR
Dope! Asian Street Fare image

 

Dope! Asian Street Fare - Anderson

7580 Beechmont Ave, Cincinatti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Dumpling Rice Bowl$10.00
Pan seared dumplings served with bean sprouts, arugula and green onions over steamed rice with your choice of dumpling sauce.
Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl$10.00
Lemongrass chicken served with dashi mushrooms, arugula, bean sprouts, soft-boil egg, and green onion over steamed rice. Topped with fried onions drizzled with cilantro maggi aioli.
Karrage Rice Bowl$12.00
Karrage chunks over Calrose rice, pickled red cabbage, carrots drizzled with siracha aioli and spicy hoisin.
More about Dope! Asian Street Fare - Anderson
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park image

 

Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park - 2912 Wasson Rd

2912 Wasson Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean BBQ beef rice bowl$14.00
Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl$12.00
Lemongrass chicken, dashi mushroom, arugula,
bean sprout, soft-boil egg, green onion, fried
onion and cilantro Maggi aioli.
Tofu Rice Bowl$12.00
Fried tofu, jalapeno, ginger, garlic, cilantro,
green onion, house salt and pepper mixture,
Asian street corn, pickled daikon, pickled carrot,
and sweet sambal chili sauce.
More about Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park - 2912 Wasson Rd
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chicken And Rice$6.79
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken image

 

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - OTR

100 East Court Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef rice bowl$13.00
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - OTR

