Rice bowls in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve rice bowls
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - Walnut Hills
922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati
|Beef Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Dope! Asian Street Fare - OTR
100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati
|Korean BBQ Beef Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Sesame Marinated beef served over Calrose rice with sautéed veggies and Drizzled with Korean BBQ
|Chicken Karrage Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Marinated chicken thigh chunks fried, served with pickled red cabbage, carrots and green onions over steamed rice. Drizzled with spicy hoisin and garlic sriracha aioli.
|White Rice Bowl Kids
|$4.00
Dope! Asian Street Fare - Anderson
7580 Beechmont Ave, Cincinatti
|Chicken Dumpling Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Pan seared dumplings served with bean sprouts, arugula and green onions over steamed rice with your choice of dumpling sauce.
|Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Lemongrass chicken served with dashi mushrooms, arugula, bean sprouts, soft-boil egg, and green onion over steamed rice. Topped with fried onions drizzled with cilantro maggi aioli.
|Karrage Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Karrage chunks over Calrose rice, pickled red cabbage, carrots drizzled with siracha aioli and spicy hoisin.
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park - 2912 Wasson Rd
2912 Wasson Rd, Cincinnati
|Korean BBQ beef rice bowl
|$14.00
|Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Lemongrass chicken, dashi mushroom, arugula,
bean sprout, soft-boil egg, green onion, fried
onion and cilantro Maggi aioli.
|Tofu Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Fried tofu, jalapeno, ginger, garlic, cilantro,
green onion, house salt and pepper mixture,
Asian street corn, pickled daikon, pickled carrot,
and sweet sambal chili sauce.
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Bowl Chicken And Rice
|$6.79