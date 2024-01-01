Salad rolls in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve salad rolls
2750 Park Ave, Norwood
|Pork and Shrimp Spring Roll Noodle Salad
|$13.00
Rice noodles, pickled carrots and daikon, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts and cucumber, topped with fresh herbs, scallion oil, and a side of nuoc mam.
8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery
|Salad Roll
|$7.00
cucumber, avocado and radish