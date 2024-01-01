Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad rolls in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve salad rolls

Phat Banh Mi - Gatherall - 2750 Park Ave

2750 Park Ave, Norwood

Pork and Shrimp Spring Roll Noodle Salad$13.00
Rice noodles, pickled carrots and daikon, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts and cucumber, topped with fresh herbs, scallion oil, and a side of nuoc mam.
More about Phat Banh Mi - Gatherall - 2750 Park Ave
Mei Japanese Restaurant

8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery

Salad Roll$7.00
cucumber, avocado and radish
More about Mei Japanese Restaurant
KIKI

5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

SALAD ROLL (vg,gf)$5.00
vermicelli noodles, bibb lettuce, inari, pickled cucumber, radish, carrot. (vg,gf)
INARI SOBA$4.00
NORI, GREEN ONION, SESAME DRESSING (VG)
More about KIKI

