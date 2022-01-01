Salmon in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve salmon
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Salmon Platter
|$14.00
2 eggs, 2 salmon patties, your choice of home fries, hash browns or grits n' toasted white or wheat bread
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Salmon
|$19.00
Fingerlings, farro, grape tomatoes, spinach,
spiced rum butter
|Smoked Salmon Baguette
|$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Salmon Burger
|$13.00
Handmade patty with fresh salmon, ginger & bok choy, topped with remoulade sauce. Served with your choice of french fries, Saratoga chips, or slaw
|Grilled Salmon Dinner
|$20.00
Grilled fresh salmon filet, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable medley
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Jack Salmon
|$11.70
Cincy’s term for deep-fried white fish.
Served on thick dark rye with tartar sauce,
lettuce and tomato.
TRY IT WITH CHEESE .75
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$15.00
Smoked King salmon, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, bibb lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on semolina-durum bread.
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Smoked Salmon Baguette
|$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
|Salmon & Farro - Family
|$66.50
Four pieces of roasted salmon served with a fingerlings and farro side. Also includes side salad. Serves 4-6.
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Cajun Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Cajun-Seasoned Salmon, Mixed Greens, Irish Cheddar, Tomatoes, Corn, White Beans, Cajun Ranch
|Salmon Sandwich
|$16.00
|Salmon Sand
|$13.00
Mei Japanese Restaurant
8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$20.00
|Belly Salmon
|$3.25
Prime Cincinnati
580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati
|Scottish Salmon BLT
|$15.00
Grilled Scottish salmon, Berkshire bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, garlic aioli on a brioche bun
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati
|Salmon Bia Bowl
|$18.00
salmon, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, feta, red onion, tzatziki on side, couscous
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Togarashi Spiced Salmon
|$27.00
|Salmon- Fire and Ice
|$16.00
|Salmon Sashimi
|$14.00
Olive oil, lemon, garlic chips, micro cilantro.
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Salmon
|$19.00
Fingerlings, farro, grape tomatoes, spinach,
spiced rum butter
|Smoked Salmon Baguette
|$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
The View at Shires' Garden
309 Vine St, Cincinnati
|Public Landing Arctic Salmon
|$35.00
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Teriyaki Salmon Bibimbap
|$17.00
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon, tomato rice, sunny side up egg, kale, pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots, corn, cucumber, kimchi, and a side of salsa
Parts & Labor
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
|$5.00
1 order provides 2 portions. Smoked Salmon + Dijon Mustard + Salmon Roe
The JCafe
8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$8.25
Salad mix, salmon filet, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, parmesan, mozzarella & green goddess dressing
Nine Giant Brewing
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Miso Salmon Sammie
|$14.00
miso-marinated atlantic salmon (hormone & antibiotic-free) | sesame soy wakame seaweed salad | wasabi soy mayo | pickled ginger | toasted sesame seed challah bun
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Salmon
|$19.00
Fingerlings, farro, grape tomatoes, spinach,
spiced rum butter
|Salmon & Farro - Family
|$66.50
Four pieces of roasted salmon served with a fingerlings and farro side. Also includes side salad. Serves 4-6.
|Smoked Salmon Baguette
|$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.99
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Bacon Glazed Salmon
|$22.95
Grilled Salmon topped with a bacon glaze served with a Butternut Squash puree and Roasted Cauliflower.
|Blackened Salmon BLT
|$15.95
House Specialty- Blackened salmon with lemon aioli, arugula, bacon, tomato and avocado on buttery brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Salmon
|$19.00
Fingerlings, farro, grape tomatoes, spinach,
spiced rum butter
|Smoked Salmon Baguette
|$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
|Salmon Patty
|$4.00
|Salmon Platter
|$14.00
2 eggs, 2 salmon patties, your choice of home fries, hash browns or grits n' toasted white or wheat bread
BEBO’s Burgers
28 West Court St, Cincinnati
|Salmon burger
|$12.00
Grill salmon burger, cream cheese, arugula, house made coleslaw, garlic aioli on a tosted Brioche bun.
Limited time only!!!
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Salmon
|$32.00
Salmon, cheese grits, smoked corn and tomato slaw, house made BBQ sauce
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Salmon BLT
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Salmon
|$19.00
Fingerlings, farro, grape tomatoes, spinach,
spiced rum butter
|Smoked Salmon Baguette
|$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
