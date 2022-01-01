Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve salmon

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Platter$14.00
2 eggs, 2 salmon patties, your choice of home fries, hash browns or grits n' toasted white or wheat bread
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$19.00
Fingerlings, farro, grape tomatoes, spinach,
spiced rum butter
Smoked Salmon Baguette$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
More about Taste of Belgium
Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$13.00
Handmade patty with fresh salmon, ginger & bok choy, topped with remoulade sauce. Served with your choice of french fries, Saratoga chips, or slaw
Grilled Salmon Dinner$20.00
Grilled fresh salmon filet, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable medley
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jack Salmon$11.70
Cincy’s term for deep-fried white fish.
Served on thick dark rye with tartar sauce,
lettuce and tomato.
TRY IT WITH CHEESE .75
More about Bacalls Cafe
Salazar

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$15.00
Smoked King salmon, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, bibb lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on semolina-durum bread.
More about Salazar
Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Baguette$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
Salmon & Farro - Family$66.50
Four pieces of roasted salmon served with a fingerlings and farro side. Also includes side salad. Serves 4-6.
More about Taste of Belgium
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Street City Pub

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Salmon Salad$18.00
Grilled Cajun-Seasoned Salmon, Mixed Greens, Irish Cheddar, Tomatoes, Corn, White Beans, Cajun Ranch
Salmon Sandwich$16.00
Salmon Sand$13.00
More about Street City Pub
Mei Japanese Restaurant

8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon Teriyaki$20.00
Belly Salmon$3.25
More about Mei Japanese Restaurant
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Prime Cincinnati

580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (2957 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scottish Salmon BLT$15.00
Grilled Scottish salmon, Berkshire bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, garlic aioli on a brioche bun
More about Prime Cincinnati
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group

645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bia Bowl$18.00
salmon, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, feta, red onion, tzatziki on side, couscous
More about OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Togarashi Spiced Salmon$27.00
Salmon- Fire and Ice$16.00
Salmon Sashimi$14.00
Olive oil, lemon, garlic chips, micro cilantro.
More about E+O Kitchen
Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$19.00
Fingerlings, farro, grape tomatoes, spinach,
spiced rum butter
Smoked Salmon Baguette$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
More about Taste of Belgium
Oriental Wok

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$25.00
More about Oriental Wok
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The View at Shires' Garden

309 Vine St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Public Landing Arctic Salmon$35.00
More about The View at Shires' Garden
Butcher and Barrel

700 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon$29.00
More about Butcher and Barrel
Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Salmon Bibimbap$17.00
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon, tomato rice, sunny side up egg, kale, pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots, corn, cucumber, kimchi, and a side of salsa
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Parts & Labor

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs$5.00
1 order provides 2 portions. Smoked Salmon + Dijon Mustard + Salmon Roe
More about Parts & Labor
The JCafe

8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$8.25
Salad mix, salmon filet, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, parmesan, mozzarella & green goddess dressing
More about The JCafe
Nine Giant Brewing

6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Miso Salmon Sammie$14.00
miso-marinated atlantic salmon (hormone & antibiotic-free) | sesame soy wakame seaweed salad | wasabi soy mayo | pickled ginger | toasted sesame seed challah bun
More about Nine Giant Brewing
Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$19.00
Fingerlings, farro, grape tomatoes, spinach,
spiced rum butter
Salmon & Farro - Family$66.50
Four pieces of roasted salmon served with a fingerlings and farro side. Also includes side salad. Serves 4-6.
Smoked Salmon Baguette$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
More about Taste of Belgium
Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$20.99
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Glazed Salmon$22.95
Grilled Salmon topped with a bacon glaze served with a Butternut Squash puree and Roasted Cauliflower.
Blackened Salmon BLT$15.95
House Specialty- Blackened salmon with lemon aioli, arugula, bacon, tomato and avocado on buttery brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
More about Grove Park Grille
Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$19.00
Fingerlings, farro, grape tomatoes, spinach,
spiced rum butter
Smoked Salmon Baguette$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
More about Taste of Belgium
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading

4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (624 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Patty$4.00
Salmon Platter$14.00
2 eggs, 2 salmon patties, your choice of home fries, hash browns or grits n' toasted white or wheat bread
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
BEBO’s Burgers

28 West Court St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon burger$12.00
Grill salmon burger, cream cheese, arugula, house made coleslaw, garlic aioli on a tosted Brioche bun.
Limited time only!!!
More about BEBO’s Burgers
Café Alma

6111 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Salmon Filet$7.00
More about Café Alma
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$32.00
Salmon, cheese grits, smoked corn and tomato slaw, house made BBQ sauce
More about Ivory House
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon BLT
Salmon Cobb Salad$12.99
More about Skip's BagelDeli
Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$19.00
Fingerlings, farro, grape tomatoes, spinach,
spiced rum butter
Smoked Salmon Baguette$14.75
Goat cheese dill spread, capers, arugula, lemon
More about Taste of Belgium
E+O Kitchen The Banks

56 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon- Fire and Ice$16.00
ADD Salmon on Side$8.00
Salmon Nigiri$12.00
Zest, ponzu, olive oil.
More about E+O Kitchen The Banks

