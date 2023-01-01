Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve samosa

Che OTR image

 

Che OTR - 1342 Walnut Street

1342 Walnut Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Samosa-- Empanada of the Month$4.50
Vegetarian Samosa 1 pc. image

 

Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie

1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Samosa 1 pc.$3.00
Crispy pastry filled with mixed seasonal vegetables and seasoned with housemade garam Masala.
Restaurant banner

 

Khana Gourmet Indian Grill

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa$7.00
A crispy, flaky pastry stuffed with an assortment of savory vegetables cooked and blended with an exotic and slightly spicy blend of spices. The ideal snack for vegetarians and meat eaters alike. We deep fry our samosas for the ideal texture and serve them with a side of our cilantro & coriander green chutney.
Banner pic

 

Viva India - 3672 Erie ave

3672 Erie ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SAMOSA VEGETABLE (TWO)$4.95
Crisp turnover, filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.
SAMOSA MEAT (TWO)$5.95
Turnover filled with curried minced meat.
