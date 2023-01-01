Samosa in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve samosa
More about Che OTR - 1342 Walnut Street
Che OTR - 1342 Walnut Street
1342 Walnut Street, Cincinnati
|Samosa-- Empanada of the Month
|$4.50
More about Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie
Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie
1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati
|Vegetarian Samosa 1 pc.
|$3.00
Crispy pastry filled with mixed seasonal vegetables and seasoned with housemade garam Masala.
More about Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Samosa
|$7.00
A crispy, flaky pastry stuffed with an assortment of savory vegetables cooked and blended with an exotic and slightly spicy blend of spices. The ideal snack for vegetarians and meat eaters alike. We deep fry our samosas for the ideal texture and serve them with a side of our cilantro & coriander green chutney.