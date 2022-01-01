Sashimi in Cincinnati

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cincinnati restaurants that serve sashimi

Consumer pic

 

Mei Japanese Restaurant

8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Dinner$30.00
Sashimi & Tempura$27.00
8pc sashimi w/ deep fried shrimp and vege
More about Mei Japanese Restaurant
E+O Kitchen image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sashimi$14.00
Olive oil, lemon, garlic chips, micro cilantro.
Tuna Sashimi$15.00
Hamachi Sashimi$15.00
Olive oil, radish, serrano chili.
More about E+O Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

E+O Kitchen The Banks

56 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Sashimi$15.00
Hamachi Sashimi$15.00
Olive oil, radish, serrano chili.
Salmon Sashimi$14.00
Olive oil, lemon, garlic chips, micro cilantro.
More about E+O Kitchen The Banks

