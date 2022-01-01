Short ribs in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve short ribs
More about La Soupe
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Corned Beef Short Ribs and Cabbage (DF)
|$15.00
In great Irish tradition - La Soupe style!
Ingredients: beef short ribs, cabbage, marble potatoes, carrots, brussel sprouts, mustard seeds, bacon, white wine, caraway seed, salt, pepper, coriander, beets, garlic
Allergens: soy, garlic, alcohol, pork
Serves 2
More about Red Feather Larder
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
More about Street City Pub
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Smoked Short Rib Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Classic elbow noodles mixed with a 10-cheese sauce, slow-smoked beef short rib meat, topped with crumbled Cheez-Its and scallions
More about Tucci’s - Carmel
Tucci’s - Carmel
11 W City Center Drive, Carmel
|Braised Short Ribs
|$36.00
certified angus beef, mashed potatoes, black pepper demi-glace, asparagus
More about Butcher and Barrel
Butcher and Barrel
700 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|$32.00
House made gnocchi topped with braised short ribs served with a creamy spinach truffle sauce.