Short ribs in Cincinnati

Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef Short Ribs and Cabbage (DF)$15.00
In great Irish tradition - La Soupe style!
Ingredients: beef short ribs, cabbage, marble potatoes, carrots, brussel sprouts, mustard seeds, bacon, white wine, caraway seed, salt, pepper, coriander, beets, garlic
Allergens: soy, garlic, alcohol, pork
Serves 2
More about La Soupe
Short Rib Grilled Cheese image

 

Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
More about Red Feather Larder
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Street City Pub

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Short Rib Mac & Cheese$15.00
Classic elbow noodles mixed with a 10-cheese sauce, slow-smoked beef short rib meat, topped with crumbled Cheez-Its and scallions
More about Street City Pub
Item pic

 

Tucci’s - Carmel

11 W City Center Drive, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Short Ribs$36.00
certified angus beef, mashed potatoes, black pepper demi-glace, asparagus
More about Tucci’s - Carmel
Butcher and Barrel image

 

Butcher and Barrel

700 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Gnocchi$32.00
House made gnocchi topped with braised short ribs served with a creamy spinach truffle sauce.
More about Butcher and Barrel
Che OTR image

 

Che OTR

1342 Walnut Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib$4.50
PULLED, BRAISED BEEF, SLOW-SMOKED
More about Che OTR

