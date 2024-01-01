Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Main pic

 

6 'N The Mornin' - 1535 Madison Road

1535 Madison Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lil' Shrimp Basket$9.00
Kids' portion of our Signature Fried Shrimp with our Signature Seasoned Fries
More about 6 'N The Mornin' - 1535 Madison Road
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Western Hills

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Western Hills
Consumer pic

 

Crafty Crab Seafood and Bar - Springdale

11790 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Basket$11.99
10 Pcs deep fried shrimps come with one side of your choice and cocktail sauce.
More about Crafty Crab Seafood and Bar - Springdale
Item pic

 

6 @ Nite - 1535 Madison Rd.

1535 Madison Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$16.00
Our Signature Fried Shrimp served with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
More about 6 @ Nite - 1535 Madison Rd.
Banner pic

 

Roosters - Springdale

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Springdale

