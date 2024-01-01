Shrimp basket in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about 6 'N The Mornin' - 1535 Madison Road
6 'N The Mornin' - 1535 Madison Road
1535 Madison Road, Cincinnati
|Lil' Shrimp Basket
|$9.00
Kids' portion of our Signature Fried Shrimp with our Signature Seasoned Fries
More about Roosters - Western Hills
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Western Hills
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Crafty Crab Seafood and Bar - Springdale
Crafty Crab Seafood and Bar - Springdale
11790 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
10 Pcs deep fried shrimps come with one side of your choice and cocktail sauce.
More about 6 @ Nite - 1535 Madison Rd.
6 @ Nite - 1535 Madison Rd.
1535 Madison Rd., Cincinnati
|Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
Our Signature Fried Shrimp served with your choice of seasoned or Cajun fries
More about Roosters - Springdale
Roosters - Springdale
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.