Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Item pic

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$11.50
Served on a 10 inch flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, melted cheese and your choice of 2 sides: sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso dip, mild red salsa, mild green salsa, rice, beans, fries, fajita veggies OR grilled veggies. Feel free to customize.
More about CABO TACO
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$0.00
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Allyn's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Shango's Urban Taqueria

2750 Park Ave., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
Jerk Shrimp / pico / fire roasted corn / chihuahua cheese / DRIP Sauce
More about Shango's Urban Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Mango Smoothies

French Toast

Summer Rolls

Gnocchi

Rib Tips

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (39 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (541 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston