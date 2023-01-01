Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

Phat Banh Mi - Gatherall - 2750 Park Ave

2750 Park Ave, Norwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pork and Shrimp Spring Rolls 2pc$7.00
Pork, shrimp, wood ear mushrooms, vermicelli noodles, onions, carrots and green onions served with nuoc mam dressing.
More about Phat Banh Mi - Gatherall - 2750 Park Ave
Consumer pic

 

Mei Japanese Restaurant

8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.25
Spicy Shrimp Roll$8.50
More about Mei Japanese Restaurant
E+O Kitchen image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hand Roll (Shrimp Tempura)$9.00
More about E+O Kitchen
Oriental Wok image

 

Oriental Wok - Hyde Park

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Cheese Roll$3.00
More about Oriental Wok - Hyde Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Noodles

German Chocolate Cake

Pork Belly

Curry

Miso Soup

Kale Salad

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1825 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1002 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (481 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston