Shrimp rolls in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Phat Banh Mi - Gatherall - 2750 Park Ave
2750 Park Ave, Norwood
|Fried Pork and Shrimp Spring Rolls 2pc
|$7.00
Pork, shrimp, wood ear mushrooms, vermicelli noodles, onions, carrots and green onions served with nuoc mam dressing.
Mei Japanese Restaurant
8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.25
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$8.50
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Hand Roll (Shrimp Tempura)
|$9.00