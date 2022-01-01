Shrimp tacos in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$4.61
1 Taco of seasoned grilled shrimp on 2 flour tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dip
|Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad
|$10.50
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
|Chori Taco Shrimp
|$5.07
1 Taco of seasoned grilled shrimp on 2 flour tortillas topped with mild spicy chorizo and queso dip
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
grilled shrimp | shredded cabbage | red onion | shaved radish | aji verde | tortilleria Garcia corn shell
K&J Seafood
4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
3 tacos stuffed with sautéed shrimp on a bed of chipotle slaw and topped with mango salsa and a drizzle of cilantro lime sour cream. Served in a warm tortilla