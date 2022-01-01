Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Grilled Shrimp Taco image

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco$4.61
1 Taco of seasoned grilled shrimp on 2 flour tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dip
Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad$10.50
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
Chori Taco Shrimp$5.07
1 Taco of seasoned grilled shrimp on 2 flour tortillas topped with mild spicy chorizo and queso dip
More about CABO TACO
Shrimp Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
grilled shrimp | shredded cabbage | red onion | shaved radish | aji verde | tortilleria Garcia corn shell
More about Copper & Flame
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Shrimp Tacos$10.00
More about Buckethead's
K&J Seafood image

 

K&J Seafood

4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
3 tacos stuffed with sautéed shrimp on a bed of chipotle slaw and topped with mango salsa and a drizzle of cilantro lime sour cream. Served in a warm tortilla
More about K&J Seafood
Bandito image

 

Bandito

3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Shrimp Taco$6.00
More about Bandito

