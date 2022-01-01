Spaghetti in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve spaghetti
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$6.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.00
Two homemade meatballs and DiStasi marinara sauce, with garlic bread
|Family Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$55.00
Homemade meatballs with marinara, salad with dressing and garlic bread, serves 4
The Rhined
1737 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Porto Muinos Razor Clams with Sea Spaghetti
|$16.00
Porto Muinos | Galicia, Spain | 120 g
Benson's Tavern
419 W. Benson Street, Reading
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$5.00