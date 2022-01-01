Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve spinach salad

Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$10.75
Leafy green spinach topped with fresh mushrooms,
sauteed onions, crumbled bacon, egg and croutons.
Served with a Warm Bacon dressing.
More about Bacalls Cafe
Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$7.50
Spinach, tomatoes, green onion, pecans, cranberries and goat cheese served with balsamic dressing
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Dead Low Brewing image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dead Low Brewing

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Wilted Spinach Salad$4.99
Baby spinach with bacon, tomato, sweet onion and goat cheese. Served with warm sweet apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Dead Low Brewing
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Spinach Salad$8.49
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Goose & Elder image

 

Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach And Kale Salad$9.00
a blend of spinach and kale tossed with pickled shallots, walnuts, sharp cheddar, and buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Goose & Elder
Item pic

 

Hoppin' Vines

8150 Montgomery Road, Cinncinatti

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$8.50
Family Spinach Salad$18.00
More about Hoppin' Vines

