Spinach salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve spinach salad
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Spinach Salad
|$10.75
Leafy green spinach topped with fresh mushrooms,
sauteed onions, crumbled bacon, egg and croutons.
Served with a Warm Bacon dressing.
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Spinach Salad
|$7.50
Spinach, tomatoes, green onion, pecans, cranberries and goat cheese served with balsamic dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
1203 Main St, Cincinnati
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Wilted Spinach Salad
|$4.99
Baby spinach with bacon, tomato, sweet onion and goat cheese. Served with warm sweet apple cider vinaigrette.
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Lg Spinach Salad
|$8.49
Goose & Elder
1800 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Spinach And Kale Salad
|$9.00
a blend of spinach and kale tossed with pickled shallots, walnuts, sharp cheddar, and buttermilk ranch dressing