Steak frites in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve steak frites
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Steak & Frite
|$22.00
8 oz. sirloin, garlic butter, garnish salad
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Steak & Frite
|$22.00
8 oz. sirloin, garlic butter, garnish salad
The View at Shires' Garden
309 Vine St, Cincinnati
|Prince Edward's Steak Frites
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Steak & Frite
|$22.00
8 oz. sirloin, garlic butter, garnish salad
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Steak & Frite
|$22.00
8 oz. sirloin, garlic butter, garnish salad