Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve steak salad

Urban Grill on Main image

 

Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TM Steak Salad$26.00
More about Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
Prime Cincinnati image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Prime Cincinnati

580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (2957 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Steak House Salad$28.00
Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Tips, Kale, Arugula, Sweet Corn, Tomatoes Mixed Berries, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Candied Pecans, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Prime Steak House Salad$22.00
Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Tips, Kale, Arugula, Sweet Corn, Tomatoes Mixed Berries, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Candied Pecans, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Prime Cincinnati
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Steak Salad$13.95
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, banana peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese topped with steak marinated in our gourmet sauce
More about Allyn's Cafe
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajita Salad$12.00
More about Buckethead's
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Bleu Steak Salad$15.99
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Grove Park Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille - Anderson

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Steak Salad$18.95
Grilled strip steak, avocado, tomato, red onion, spinach, romaine, arugula, and house blue cheese dressing.
More about Grove Park Grille - Anderson

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Shrimp Salad

Burritos

Chocolate Brownies

Crab Cakes

Teriyaki Chicken

Club Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Ham Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1539 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston