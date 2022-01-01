Steak salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve steak salad
Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
6623 Main St, Newtown
|TM Steak Salad
|$26.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Prime Cincinnati
580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati
|Prime Steak House Salad
|$28.00
Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Tips, Kale, Arugula, Sweet Corn, Tomatoes Mixed Berries, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Candied Pecans, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Marinated Steak Salad
|$13.95
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, banana peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese topped with steak marinated in our gourmet sauce
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Blackened Bleu Steak Salad
|$15.99