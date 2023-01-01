Steak tacos in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Mazunte - Taqueria
Mazunte - Taqueria
5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Steak Tacos
|$11.95
(GF) - with pickled red onion, pico de gallo, salsa roja (red), goat cheese, and cilantro
More about Habanero on Ludlow
Habanero on Ludlow
358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati
|Build Your Own TACO- STEAK
|$3.99
Choose your own adventure with STEAK or FISH
More about E+O Kitchen
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Sesame Steak Taco
|$15.00
Crispy wonton shell, pickled red onion, goat cheese.
More about Mazunte - Catering
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte - Catering
6216 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Steak Tacos
|$11.95
(GF) - with pickled red onion, pico de gallo, salsa roja (red), goat cheese, and cilantro