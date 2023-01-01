Stew in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve stew
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|32 oz. Nourish Beet and Cabbage Borscht (VG, GF)
|$13.00
Ingredients: oil, onion, celery, garlic, beet root, cabbage, dill seed, caraway, paprika, cumin, salt, pepper, vegetable base, tomato, lemon juice, beans, apple cider vinegar, dijon mustard
serves: 1Net weight: 32oz
serves: 2
|Beef & Vegetable Stew
|$13.00
Ingredients: beef, onion, mushrooms, fennel, thyme, sumac, shawarma spice, cardamon. allspice, instant coffee, cabbage, greens, carrots, olive oil, green onion, salt and butter
Net weight: 32oz
serves: 2
|Beef Stew
|$13.00
Ingredients: Beef, onion, carrot, broccoli, cilantro, green onion, garlic, mushrooms, beef stock, eggplant, tomato, tomato paste, cumin, coriander, chili powder, onion, cinnamon, salt, black pepper, white pepper
Allergens: Garlic, Soy
Net Weight: 32oz
Serves: 2-3
ICE CREAM
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|Sausage, Kale, And Potato Stew
|$5.00
Che O'bryonville - 3009 O'Bryon
3009 O'Bryon, Cincinnati
|Locro Stew
|$7.00
Traditional Argentine Stew of Steak, Sausage, Hominy, Squash