Sweet potato fries in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
A large portion of our sweet potato fries!
|Sd Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
A side size portion of our sweet potato fries.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Sweet potato waffle fries dusted with our Casablanca rub and served with ketchup
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.00
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Sweet Potato Jerk Fries
|$2.99