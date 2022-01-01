Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dead Low Brewing

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
A large portion of our sweet potato fries!
Sd Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
A side size portion of our sweet potato fries.
More about Dead Low Brewing
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Street City Pub

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.00
Sweet potato waffle fries dusted with our Casablanca rub and served with ketchup
More about Street City Pub
Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Jerk Fries$2.99
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
BEBO’s Burgers

28 West Court St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about BEBO’s Burgers
Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

6778 MAIN ST., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

