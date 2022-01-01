Tacos in Cincinnati

THREE TACOS. CHOOSE FROM THE OPTIONS BELOW.

Birria: Slow braised beef in a consomé of dried chiles with ozzarella cheese + queso fresco + consomé + onions & cilantro

Carnitas: Slow braised pork in lard and simmered in salsa verde served with avocado + crema fresca + pickled red onion

Papa: Fried potatoes sauteed with onions, bell peppers, garlic and jalapeños served with avocado + cotija cheese + crema fresca + salsa verde

Pollo al chipotle: chicken simmered on our chipotle sauce served with avocado + crema fresca + cilantro.

