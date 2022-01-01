Tacos in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve tacos
Cantina Agave
4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Tacos
|$14.00
THREE TACOS. CHOOSE FROM THE OPTIONS BELOW.
Birria: Slow braised beef in a consomé of dried chiles with ozzarella cheese + queso fresco + consomé + onions & cilantro
Carnitas: Slow braised pork in lard and simmered in salsa verde served with avocado + crema fresca + pickled red onion
Papa: Fried potatoes sauteed with onions, bell peppers, garlic and jalapeños served with avocado + cotija cheese + crema fresca + salsa verde
Pollo al chipotle: chicken simmered on our chipotle sauce served with avocado + crema fresca + cilantro.
LouVino
1142 Main St, Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Tacos (only option, can't mix options)
|$10.00
3 tacos served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & Sour cream. Sides will include seasoned beans and rice. A drink and Dessert will come with the meal.
|Chicken Tacos (TUESDAY)
|$5.00
(3) Grilled Chicken Tacos topped with Lettuce, Cheese, and Pico served alongside seasoned Black Beans
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly with Korean BBQ, Sliced Avocado, Marinated Onions, Sweet Chili Apple Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema. On Corn Tortillas (3)
|Jerk Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
|Chori Taco Asada
|$4.84
1 Taco of seasoned grilled steak on 2 corn tortillas topped with mild spicy chorizo and queso dip
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.69
1 Taco of seasoned ground beef on 2 flour tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dip
Mazunte
5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Veggie Tacos
|$9.95
(GF) (V) - sautéed mushroom AND/OR zucchini with pickled red onion, pico de gallo, salsa roja (red), fresh spinach, avocado salsa, black bean purée, goat cheese, and cilantro
|Mixed Tacos
|$11.95
Select any combination of chicken, chorizo, dorados, fish, pork, steak OR veggies
|Chorizo Tacos
|$9.75
(GF) - with avocado salsa, onions, smoked red salsa, and cilantro
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte Centro
611 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Chorizo Tacos
|$11.00
HOUSE-MADE GROUND SAUSAGE - (GF) avocado salsa, red guajillo salsa, onions, and cilantro
|Carnitas Tacos
|$11.00
BRAISED PORK SHOULDER - (GF) avocado salsa, red guajillo salsa, rajas, onions, and cilantro
|Mixed Tacos
|$12.50
select any combination
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mesa Loca
2645 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Spicy Beef Tacos
|$13.00
|Pollo Tacos
|$11.00
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Taco Tots
|$12.00
|Walking Taco
|$10.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Hub Taco
|$9.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Sesame Steak Taco
|$14.00
Crispy wonton shell, pickled red onion, goat cheese.
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Crispy wonton, radish, avocado salsa.
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
romaine lettuce, jalapeños, banana peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, chips, salsa, sour cream and choice of dressing
...with chicken 12.95 ...with steak 13.95
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$13.00
FRENCH FRIES
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
grilled shrimp | shredded cabbage | red onion | shaved radish | aji verde | tortilleria Garcia corn shell
|Birria Tacos
|$13.00
slow braised beef cheeks | tortilleria garcia corn shell | chile consommé (Side to dunk) | white onion | oaxaca cheese | cilantro | jalapeno salsa verde (side)
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with chorizo, scrambled eggs, topped with rojo salsa, queso fresco and a drizzle of crema. Served with HOE fries. HOE fries can be substituted with any lunch side for the listed up-charge.
Red Feather
3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Pollo Tacos
|$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|V3 - Taco Plate
|$11.00
Mixed and match 3 Vegetarian Tacos:
New Deluxe V Taco: Plant Based taco meat, guac, black beans, Pico de gallo, queso fresco (vegan cheese available upon request)
Poblano Mushroom Taco,
Teriyaki Tofu Taco
|Tacos Plate
|$11.00
|Chino Taco - One of its kind!
|$9.00
One of a kind Taco.
Brisket, Barbacoa or Carnitas, with pickled onions, cucumber, cilantro, on two pan seared Scallion pancakes
The JCafe
8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati
|New Impossible Taco Salad
|$8.25
Impossible meat salad mix, cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, onions, japlapenos, guacamole, and tortilla chips served with ranch dressing
Nine Giant Brewing
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|SPECIAL! Scallop Ceviche Tacos
|$14.00
cured bay scallops | tomato | cucumber | red onion | serrano | fried tortilleria garcia corn shell | guacamole
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte
6216 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Pork Tacos
|$9.75
(GF) - shredded with avocado salsa, onions, smoked red salsa, and cilantro
|Mixed Tacos
|$11.95
Select any combination of chicken, chorizo, dorados, fish, pork, steak OR veggies
|Tacos Dorados
|$9.75
(4 per order) rolled and fried crispy with braised chicken, salsa roja (red), avocado salsa, fresh spinach, crema, queso fresco
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taft's Ale House
1429 Race St, Cincinnati
|Tri Tip Tacos
|$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
K&J Seafood
4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
3 tacos stuffed with sautéed shrimp on a bed of chipotle slaw and topped with mango salsa and a drizzle of cilantro lime sour cream. Served in a warm tortilla
Bandito
3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati
|Baja Fish Taco
|$6.00
|El Guapo Taco
|$4.00
|Kids Beef Taco
|$7.00