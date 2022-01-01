Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve tacos

Birria image

 

Cantina Agave

4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos$14.00
THREE TACOS. CHOOSE FROM THE OPTIONS BELOW.
Birria: Slow braised beef in a consomé of dried chiles with ozzarella cheese + queso fresco + consomé + onions & cilantro
Carnitas: Slow braised pork in lard and simmered in salsa verde served with avocado + crema fresca + pickled red onion
Papa: Fried potatoes sauteed with onions, bell peppers, garlic and jalapeños served with avocado + cotija cheese + crema fresca + salsa verde
Pollo al chipotle: chicken simmered on our chipotle sauce served with avocado + crema fresca + cilantro.
More about Cantina Agave
Fried Chicken Tacos image

 

LouVino

1142 Main St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
More about LouVino
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only) image

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos (only option, can't mix options)$10.00
3 tacos served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & Sour cream. Sides will include seasoned beans and rice. A drink and Dessert will come with the meal.
Chicken Tacos (TUESDAY)$5.00
(3) Grilled Chicken Tacos topped with Lettuce, Cheese, and Pico served alongside seasoned Black Beans
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Item pic

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Tacos$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly with Korean BBQ, Sliced Avocado, Marinated Onions, Sweet Chili Apple Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema. On Corn Tortillas (3)
Jerk Chicken Tacos$14.00
More about Urban Grill on Main
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad image

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
Chori Taco Asada$4.84
1 Taco of seasoned grilled steak on 2 corn tortillas topped with mild spicy chorizo and queso dip
Ground Beef Taco$3.69
1 Taco of seasoned ground beef on 2 flour tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dip
More about CABO TACO
Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$9.50
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Item pic

 

Mazunte

5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (1906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tacos$9.95
(GF) (V) - sautéed mushroom AND/OR zucchini with pickled red onion, pico de gallo, salsa roja (red), fresh spinach, avocado salsa, black bean purée, goat cheese, and cilantro
Mixed Tacos$11.95
Select any combination of chicken, chorizo, dorados, fish, pork, steak OR veggies
Chorizo Tacos$9.75
(GF) - with avocado salsa, onions, smoked red salsa, and cilantro
More about Mazunte
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte Centro

611 Main Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Tacos$11.00
HOUSE-MADE GROUND SAUSAGE - (GF) avocado salsa, red guajillo salsa, onions, and cilantro
Carnitas Tacos$11.00
BRAISED PORK SHOULDER - (GF) avocado salsa, red guajillo salsa, rajas, onions, and cilantro
Mixed Tacos$12.50
select any combination
More about Mazunte Centro
Mesa Loca image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mesa Loca

2645 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Beef Tacos$13.00
Pollo Tacos$11.00
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
More about Mesa Loca
Item pic

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Tots$12.00
Walking Taco$10.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Hub Taco$9.00
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Steak Taco$14.00
Crispy wonton shell, pickled red onion, goat cheese.
Chicken Tacos$13.00
Crispy wonton, radish, avocado salsa.
More about E+O Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.95
romaine lettuce, jalapeños, banana peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, chips, salsa, sour cream and choice of dressing
...with chicken 12.95 ...with steak 13.95
More about Allyn's Cafe
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Shrimp Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
grilled shrimp | shredded cabbage | red onion | shaved radish | aji verde | tortilleria Garcia corn shell
Birria Tacos$13.00
slow braised beef cheeks | tortilleria garcia corn shell | chile consommé (Side to dunk) | white onion | oaxaca cheese | cilantro | jalapeno salsa verde (side)
More about Copper & Flame
Pata Roja Tacos image

 

Pata Roja Tacos

1208 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos
More about Pata Roja Tacos
Breakfast Tacos image

 

Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$9.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with chorizo, scrambled eggs, topped with rojo salsa, queso fresco and a drizzle of crema. Served with HOE fries. HOE fries can be substituted with any lunch side for the listed up-charge.
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
Pollo Tacos image

 

Red Feather

3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Tacos$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
More about Red Feather
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
V3 - Taco Plate$11.00
Mixed and match 3 Vegetarian Tacos:
New Deluxe V Taco: Plant Based taco meat, guac, black beans, Pico de gallo, queso fresco (vegan cheese available upon request)
Poblano Mushroom Taco,
Teriyaki Tofu Taco
Tacos Plate$11.00
Chino Taco - One of its kind!$9.00
One of a kind Taco.
Brisket, Barbacoa or Carnitas, with pickled onions, cucumber, cilantro, on two pan seared Scallion pancakes
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Shrimp Tacos$10.00
More about Buckethead's
The JCafe image

 

The JCafe

8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Impossible Taco Salad$8.25
Impossible meat salad mix, cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, onions, japlapenos, guacamole, and tortilla chips served with ranch dressing
More about The JCafe
Nine Giant Brewing image

 

Nine Giant Brewing

6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPECIAL! Scallop Ceviche Tacos$14.00
cured bay scallops | tomato | cucumber | red onion | serrano | fried tortilleria garcia corn shell | guacamole
More about Nine Giant Brewing
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte

6216 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Tacos$9.75
(GF) - shredded with avocado salsa, onions, smoked red salsa, and cilantro
Mixed Tacos$11.95
Select any combination of chicken, chorizo, dorados, fish, pork, steak OR veggies
Tacos Dorados$9.75
(4 per order) rolled and fried crispy with braised chicken, salsa roja (red), avocado salsa, fresh spinach, crema, queso fresco
More about Mazunte
Tri Tip Tacos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taft's Ale House

1429 Race St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tri Tip Tacos$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
More about Taft's Ale House
K&J Seafood image

 

K&J Seafood

4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
3 tacos stuffed with sautéed shrimp on a bed of chipotle slaw and topped with mango salsa and a drizzle of cilantro lime sour cream. Served in a warm tortilla
More about K&J Seafood
Bandito image

 

Bandito

3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Taco$6.00
El Guapo Taco$4.00
Kids Beef Taco$7.00
More about Bandito
Item pic

 

E+O Kitchen The Banks

56 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tacos$13.00
Crispy wonton, radish, avocado salsa.
Sesame Steak Taco$14.00
Crispy wonton shell, pickled red onion, goat cheese.
More about E+O Kitchen The Banks

