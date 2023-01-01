Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St

520 Vine St, Cincinnati

Tagliatelle Bolognese$23.00
traditional beef meat sauce Bologna style
Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery

9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore

Tagliatelle Bolognese Meal$70.00
Serves 4
Our traditional beef and veal meat sauce. It comes with Veal Meatballs in tomato butter sauce and house-made focaccia.
Tagliatelle Bolognese$20.00
Traditional beef and veal meat sauce. Add a veal and ricotta meatball for $4
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Scallops & Tagliatelle$52.00
Pan seared scallops, charred oyster mushrooms with shaved black truffle
Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave

3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

Tagliatelle Bolognese$20.00
Traditional beef and veal meat sauce. Add a veal and ricotta meatball for $4
Tagliatelle Bolognese Meal$70.00
Serves 4
Our traditional beef and veal meat sauce. It comes with Veal Meatballs in tomato butter sauce and house-made focaccia.
