Tagliatelle in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve tagliatelle
More about Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St
Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St
520 Vine St, Cincinnati
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$23.00
traditional beef meat sauce Bologna style
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore
|Tagliatelle Bolognese Meal
|$70.00
Serves 4
Our traditional beef and veal meat sauce. It comes with Veal Meatballs in tomato butter sauce and house-made focaccia.
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$20.00
Traditional beef and veal meat sauce. Add a veal and ricotta meatball for $4
More about Ivory House
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Grilled Scallops & Tagliatelle
|$52.00
Pan seared scallops, charred oyster mushrooms with shaved black truffle
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave
Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave
3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$20.00
Traditional beef and veal meat sauce. Add a veal and ricotta meatball for $4
|Tagliatelle Bolognese Meal
|$70.00
Serves 4
Our traditional beef and veal meat sauce. It comes with Veal Meatballs in tomato butter sauce and house-made focaccia.